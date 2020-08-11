RCMP arrest suspect linked to large seizure of firearms, drugs

Police have arrested a 25-year-old suspect in connection with a large cache of firearms, drugs and cash seized from a rural home in west central New Brunswick back in May.

Nicholas Nick Bain, who also goes by Nick, was arrested at a home on Main Street in Sackville early Tuesday morning.

Bain was wanted in relation to the investigation at a home on Route 635 near Lake George that has already led to the arrests of two women this spring.

On May 19, Keswick RCMP responded to a report of two vehicles on fire in the driveway of the home. Police determined the fires were deliberately set and a search warrant was executed the following day.

Police found 53 firearms, ammunition and more than three kilograms of cocaine and almost 5.5 kilograms of crystal meth during a search.

Officers seized 31 long guns and 22 handguns, 24 of which are prohibited and/or restricted. Many were loaded and had the serial numbers removed.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized.

In a news release issued by RCMP on Tuesday, police said Bain was "located and arrested without incident."

He is scheduled to appear in Fredericton Provincial Court this afternoon for a bail hearing.

Members of the New Brunswick RCMP Emergency Response Team, West District Crime Reduction Unit, Southeast District Crime Reduction Unit and Codiac General Investigation Section assisted during the execution of the search warrant.