Lake George cottage owners concerned about health after diesel fuel spill

Some cottage owners in Lake George are wondering if they'll be able to enjoy their properties this summer and warning others to check their home heating oil tanks.

That's after a spill of an estimated 100 litres of diesel fuel was discovered in the community, almost 50 kilometres southwest of Fredericton. The spill happened over Easter weekend and cleanup efforts are still continuing.

"It's shocking," said Lisa Sharp. "I mean, nobody wishes this to happen on their property and it's obviously an accident, but the effects of this could potentially be really far felt and long-reaching."

Lisa Sharpe and her husband are hoping there's a plan to remediate the entire shoreline where home heating fuel has leaked. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

Sharp said her husband went to the lake Easter Sunday and was "overpowered" by a terrible smell as soon as he got out of the car.

He worked his way up the shoreline and found a leaking oil tank six properties away.

An engineering firm has been on site since last Monday and is overseeing cleanup.

Sharp has been watching the progress with great interest, as workers excavate the soil, vacuum water from the lake, and use chainsaws to cut out blocks of contaminated ice.

"We're concerned about our health and our habitat," said Sharp.

Lisa Sharp says ducks have been seen swimming in oily water near the Lake George shoreline. She says the window of opportunity to clean up the spill is limited since the ice will soon be melted and wind and waves will spread the fuel around. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

On Thursday morning, brown spots could still be seen on the ice and a rainbow sheen in pools of water along the shoreline in front of about nine properties on Cottage Lane. And a strong odour still hung in the air.

"We draw water from the lake to use in our cottage. When we're out here we can't keep our dog out of the water. We enjoy swimming and paddling and wading through the water with our morning coffees.

"So, we're looking at a summer where we won't be able to use our cottage if this isn't properly remediated."

In addition to the loss of recreational value, Sharp is also concerned about the effects on waterfowl, fish, frogs and vegetation. She and her husband also happen to be biologists.

Heavy equipment removes blocks of contaminated ice from the shoreline of Lake George.

"There's a wetland adjacent to our cottage that's a known nesting ground for waterfowl, including loons. It's quite common to see a momma duck with 10 to 15 little ones in tow in the early summer."

Sharp said she was concerned that the focus of the cleanup appeared to be solely on the contaminated property.

"We hope there's a plan in place to remediate the entire shoreline," she said.

Gary Parks has had a cottage at Lake George for 36 years. His son has a permanent home across the lake. He's been advised not to start his well up until after the cleanup is complete. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

CBC News attempted to contact the property owner Thursday and Friday and has not yet received a response.

The Lake George Habitat Preservation Group has sent a message out encouraging its members to check their oil tanks.

Longtime resident Gary Parks said he believes that was the only oil tank in the area.

Lisa Sharp said her husband and a co-worker from a local engineering firm applied some absorbent pads to the heating oil spill. He estimated about 100 litres had spilled and has some experience in this type of cleanup as an environmental biologist. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

Parks lives just two cottages away from the spill.

He said he's pleased with the way the cleanup is going but is somewhat concerned oil may have infiltrated his rock retaining wall.

The Department of Environment and Local Government said its role is to monitor the cleanup and assessment of the spill to ensure it proceeds in a timely fashion.

"At this point, the extent of the cleanup will be assessed by a consultant," said communications officer Erika Jutras in an email.

An assessment process will determine how many properties are affected.

"As part of the assessment, the consultant will sample lake water to ensure it meets acceptable guidelines within the remediation process," Jutras said.