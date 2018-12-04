Lady Gladiators football team looks to recruit new players, coach

Fredericton's Lady Gladiators' football team is recruiting a new coach and players after an undefeated season last year.

The team, which plays in the Maritime Women's Football League, won the championship last year, but lost their coach in the off-season.

This is something the team will have to fix before they hit the field next year.

Stephanie LaViolette, the team's wide-receiver, said work commitments led to the coach's departure.

"He loves our team and still [wishes] he could," said LaViolette.

"Due to work commitments he won't be able to follow through this year. So we are currently looking for a head coach."

Playing both sides

The team usually dresses between 25 and 30 players but would like 40. (Submitted by Stephanie LaViolette)

The team has another issue: too few players.

LaViolette said between 25 and 30 players usually show up for games.

"We are one of the smallest teams for numbers but we have really good athletes on our team," she said.

"We usually sit between 25 and 30 players but we're hoping to expand this year and have closer to 40."

The four-team league uses a mix of Canadian and American rules but follows the U.S. when it comes to players on the field (11) and downs (4.) The National Football League roster size is 53, while the Canadian Football League roster size is 46.

With no more than 30 players, the Lady Gladiators have the unenviable responsibility to play both defence and offence, according to safety Alyssa Matetich.

"You stay on the field the whole time — special teams, offence, defence," said Matetich.

The pitch

LaViolette says just watching women play football can be empowering. (Submitted by Stephanie LaViolette)

LaViolette started playing football in 2011 and is heading into her ninth season with the Lady Gladiators.

"I honestly felt, when I've seen the first girls hit, I felt it was very empowering," she said.

"As a woman, to put shoulder pads on and a helmet and just go on the field and give it your all … I was just very intrigued by it I guess."

LaViolette said the team has a "family atmosphere" and that extends beyond the football field.

"We don't just play football together we do activities together during non-game days," said LaViolette.

"We have fun together, go out together. We become a family, make lifelong friendships."

Season starts in April

There is a time commitment, however, according to Matetich.

"You're practising twice a week and you're playing on the weekend so it is a commitment in that aspect," said Matetich.

"But we are pretty flexible [when it] comes to work schedules. We know that that does get in the way."

Registration fees for the team are $120 for rookies and $200 for all other players.

The Lady Gladiators season runs from April to June.

LaViolette asks anyone who wants to try the sport to contact the team on Facebook.

"Give it a try," she said. "See what it's all about. I can guarantee them after one year of playing they're going to be hooked and will want to come back."