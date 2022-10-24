N.B. introduces stricter strike rules for public-sector workers

The Higgs government is legislating stricter rules on how public-sector strikes and lockouts can happen.

Under a bill introduced Thursday, unions would be forced to give 72 hours' notice before going on strike.

The government will also give itself the power to replace designated essential workers who don't show up during a labour dispute, including with non-unionized replacement workers if necessary.

And it will have more leeway to change the work schedules of essential workers, something they are restricted from doing now under the Public Service Labour Relations Act

Labour Minister Trevor Holder said in a statement the existing law "has become outdated and ineffective."

He said the changes "will promote balance by ensuring bargaining units can continue to take action during a labour dispute while essential services are maintained."

The bill says that if both sides agree to binding arbitration to settle a dispute, the arbitrator will be allowed to consider the province's financial situation. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Unions would gain the right to picket at their workplaces, something that is not allowed under the existing law.

But that change is being made because government officials believe the current ban will eventually be ruled unconstitutional in the courts and it's simpler to bow to the inevitable.

The other amendments favour the Progressive Conservative government, which has the majority it needs in the legislature to get the bill passed.

A membership vote for a strike mandate, which can now stay in place for years, would now expire after one year, forcing unions to vote again.

Unions would have to give 72 hours' notice before walking off the job, while the province will only need to provide 24 hours' notice before locking out workers in a strike position.

If both sides agreed to binding arbitration in a dispute, the arbitrator would be allowed to consider new criteria, including the province's financial situation — something the Higgs government already added to binding arbitration rules for firefighter and police unions.

The two sides would also have longer to negotiate which workers should be designated essential in a strike or lockout.

The Public Service Labour Relations Act governs employer-union relations in the four parts of the public service.