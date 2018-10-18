Labour group calls for N.B. cooperation on national care home standards

The New Brunswick Federation of Labour is urging Premier Blaine Higgs to join the negotiations for national standards for long term care homes.

The federal government has been exploring the idea of implementing national standards for the homes.

But in a statement to CBC News, Premier Higgs said care homes are a provincial responsibility and that he didn't want to be restrained by standards based on the reality in other provinces.

"The federal government is trying to impose a single approach across the country in the long-term care sector, but there is no one-size-fits-all solution," said Higgs.

"New Brunswick's demographics are different than Ontario or Alberta. For example, our long-term care costs are rising faster than many other provinces because of our aging population."

Federation president Daniel Legere says the reality in New Brunswick is already similar to other jurisdictions.

"We are just as vulnerable as other parts of the country when it comes to the precarious situation our nursing homes find themselves in," said Legere.

"For years and years, front line workers in nursing homes have been waving the red flag about a crisis, a looming crisis in our long term care sector. And unfortunately, that's [fallen] on deaf ears for years and years and years."

“The federal government is trying to impose a single approach across the country in the long-term care sector, but there is no one-size-fits-all solution,” said Higgs. (CBC)

Legere says the premier misses the negotiations at his peril and not having a seat at the table could leave New Brunswick out in the cold financially.

"I'm not part of the negotiations, but I would assume as we move towards a standard care there's probably federal dollars on the table to help that. So that's an unknown factor right now." Said Legere.

Legere said the province's long term care homes have been in a crisis situation for a while now, and that has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People are tired. People are being forced to work shifts necessarily that they didn't plan on working and they see the impact on our parents," said Legere.

Legere said it's hard to recruit for these jobs because they are both difficult and underpaid.

"You know, we've heard different governments say, well, how do we address this," said Legere.

Information Morning - Moncton 8:52 Federation of Labour pushing for national standards for long term care Daniel Legere is the President of the New Brunswick Federation of Labour. 8:52

"That would be a good start, is that you compensate them appropriately for the work that they're doing."

Legere said he didn't have exact numbers on the difference between what workers in New Brunswick make versus what workers in other provinces make.

But he said there is a discrepancy between what those in public care homes make versus private care homes, which is an issue.

"There should be no profit margin in the delivery of care, it should all be under the public umbrella," said Legere.

Legere said the federation is hoping the premier will rethink his opposition.

"Right now we're focusing on trying to get the message out there, highlighting the fact that there is a crisis in our nursing homes," said Legere.

"This call for national standards is a really interesting avenue and we appeal to the premier to reconsider his position on that."