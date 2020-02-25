L'Arche Saint John still feeling anger, hurt after news of sexual abuse by founder

L'Arche Saint John members were shocked and saddened to learn founder Jean Vanier sexually abused women, and the community is still grappling with the news, a leader says.

"We tend to put people on a pedestal sometimes and I think that's where we get more hurt," said Zoël Breau.

Vanier, a Canadian religious figure whose charity work helped developmentally disabled people in numerous countries, died last year in Paris at age 90.

But last month, an internal report revealed that Vanier sexually abused at least six women.

Breau, who has been part of the L'Arche community for 42 years, said the news has been devastating for l'Arche communities around the world, especially for members who are victims of sexual assault or who have had problems with the church.

"This is what we have to face in our daily life today as we continue to provide the service to our people."

Vanier was a renowned advocate for an integrated model of living that brought people with and without disabilities together in residential settings, like the l'Archie houe in Saint John, where they lived as equals.

During an inquiry commissioned by L'Arche, six adult, non-disabled women said Vanier had engaged in sexual relations with them as they were seeking spiritual direction.

According to the report released two weeks ago, the women's descriptions provided evidence enough to show that Vanier engaged in "manipulative sexual relationships'' over a period from 1970 to 2005. The report did not rule out potential other victims.

L'Arche communities are hurt

Although Breau didn't know Vanier very well, he did sit at international council meetings with him over the years.

Breau also accompanied Vanier to Saint John before the chapter started 15 years ago.

I'm disappointed. I'm hurt, angry. There's confusion. I need time, we need time to understand. - Zoël Breau, L'Arche Saint John

Whenever people met him, Breau said, it was like they were meeting a prime minister or bishop for the first time.

He described Vanier as a brilliant, charismatic and friendly person.

Breau was also at a retreat with Vanier where he was preaching.

"His speaking was all about love, caring, respecting individuals, the vulnerable people," he said.

"He was kind of the saint of the vulnerable people … he was defending the right of the people with disabilities that were rejected. That was his mission we followed."

Breau and longtime L'Arche resident Stephane Bastarache, also represented Saint John at Vanier's funeral in Trosly-Breuil, France.

Breau described it as a big event with people attending from all over the world. Breau didn't know about the abuse then and said he went to honour someone he respected.

"I'm disappointed. I'm hurt, angry. There's confusion," said Breau, who also applauded the women who came forward.

"I need time, we need time to understand."

Providing a safe space

The Saint John organization has put together support groups for people with intellectual disabilities, staff and volunteers. There, he said they have expressed fear, anger and sadness over what happened.

"What's important for us today and now, is to provide a safe place to share about your emotions and feelings," he said.

"If you're angry, be angry. If you hold onto it, you will snap and you will be angry where you're not supposed to be angry."

Breau, who was born and raised in New Brunswick, spent four decades working with L'Arche communities around the world, including Honduras, Ivory Coast and parts of the Middle East.

L'Arche Saint John's community leader Zoël Breau, didn't know Vanier personally but attended various meetings with him. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Breau said he joined L'Arche, not for Vanier, but for the community itself and the relationships he's made. But he is hopeful the organization will be able to move forward from the recent revelations.

The charity now has facilities in 38 countries that are home to thousands of people both with and without disabilities.

Vanier, who was unmarried, also travelled the world to encourage dialogue across religions and was awarded the 2015 Templeton Prize for spiritual work, as well as France's Legion of Honour. He was also a grand officer of the National Order of Quebec.

"It's not going to be an easy journey," Breau said.

A statement released by L'Arche France stressed that some women still have "deep wounds.'' Vanier's actions show "he had a psychological and spiritual hold on these women,'' the statement said, adding that nothing suggests that disabled people may have been involved.