Owner facing jail time after abandoning dog to starve in locked home

A 27-year-old man is in jail following his guilty plea for leaving his dog to starve to death in a rented home he abandoned in 2015.

Kyle Springer was in Woodstock court Tuesday afternoon for sentencing, but after going over evidence, statements of fact and victim impact statements Judge Julian Dickson said he needed more time to decide his sentence.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 18 at 1:30 p.m.

Springer was taken into custody until that time to the loud applause of a packed courtroom.

Two-and-a-half hours before Springer was scheduled to appear the sidewalks in front of the Carleton County Courthouse was packed with nearly 100 protesters, many of whom had brought their dogs, to demand a stiff penalty.

Springer pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to leaving his dog, Diesel, to starve to death in a locked home over the course of two months.

Protesters brought along some of their four-legged companions while protesting Kyle Springer outside the Woodstock courthouse Tuesday. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

According to the statement of facts read before the court, the two-year-old Shepard mix was found dead in the fetal position near a window in the home weeks after Springer had left the residence.

Inside the home the dog had torn open everything in search of food and water including bags of sugar, pillows and garbage bags. The home appeared covered with scratch marks and the living room, kitchen and bedroom floors were covered with the dog's urine and feces.

'Emaciation and dehydration'

RCMP officers were called to the house after the landlord found the dog on Jan. 15, 2015. In June of that year an arrest warrant was issued for Springer, who had left for Western Canada.

A necropsy performed by provincial veterinarian Jim Goltz found only two bits of plastic in the dog's stomach. The animal completely lacked body fat, its eyes were sunken in, and its ribs protruded from its body.

Kyle Springer, 27, has pleaded guilty to leaving his dog, Diesel, to starve to death in a locked rental home near Woodstock. (Submitted by Advocates for Animals)

The cause of death was "emaciation and dehydration," said Crown prosecutor Nathalie Lajoie, reading from Goltz's report.

According to western New Brunswick Crime Stoppers, Springer had moved to Alberta but was arrested when he returned for the 2018 holidays following an anonymous tip.

Nearly 100 protesters gathered outside the Woodstock courthouse Tuesday calling for a stiff penalty against Kyle Springer. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The statement of facts said Springer's physical description as well as the make and model of his vehicle were shared with RCMP. Later in the parking lot of a Foodland grocery store in Florenceville-Bristol, police approached Springer in the vehicle described to them.

When police asked if he was Kyle Springer, Springer said ,"No." He later admitted it was indeed his name when police requested he step out of the vehicle and placed him under arrest.

He was later released on an undertaking and appeared in court on Jan. 8, when he pleaded guilty.

Sentence requests

The Crown argued Springer has obviously tried to avoid justice. Lajoie is requesting a five- to six-month jail sentence along with year of supervised probation and a 10-year ban on Springer owning any animals. The request garnered gasps from the courtroom full of animal advocates.

Springer's defense lawyer, Peter Hyslop, argued for a lighter sentence of 90 days in jail, to be served intermittently. Hyslop argued this is Springers first offence and that his guilty plea should be considered as mitigating factors in his sentence.

When Hyslop argued that a stiff sentence could result in Springer losing his job with a fertilizer company and result in nobody in the area ever hiring him again, the judge was not having it.

"If he loses his job, there's not much chance he'll get another one in Carleton Country in the foreseeable future," said Hyslop.

"And whose fault is that?" said Dickson.

Thirteen seconds of uninterrupted applause followed Dicksons response, who then demanded no further outbursts.

Animal advocate Susan Henley was pleased to see Springer remanded into custody. She was among the protesters calling for 'justice for Diesel.' (Shane Fowler/CBC)

When asked if he had anything to say to the court, Springer stood, wearing a plaid blue shirt and blue pants, said, "I do feel bad for what happened to Diesel, that's all sir."

Dickson then stated that he would need more time before handing down a sentence.

"I'm going to tell you right now an intermittent sentence is not in the cards," said Dickson. "It will not be an intermittent sentence and I will give you full reason on the 18th, and, Mr. Springer, I'm remanding you into custody until then."

Protesters react

Applause broke out again as Springer was handcuffed, with the outburst quickly snuffed out by sheriffs.

Afterwards on the courthouse steps, protesters were pleased with the proceedings.

"I feel positive," said Susan Henley, an animal advocate who travelled from Fredericton.

"We always want more. You come into these things praying for the most but expecting your heart to break at the end. But I really feel more positive than I have in a lot of cases that we've followed and gone to."

Fellow advocate Stephanie Thornton said, "Hearing the shackles at the end was awesome."