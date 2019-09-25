Man who left dog to starve to death released from jail after sentence cut in half

A New Brunswick man who left his two-year-old dog to starve to death in a rented home he abandoned in the Woodstock area has been released from jail after successfully appealing the length of his sentence.

Kyle Springer, 27, walked out of Woodstock's Court of Queen's Bench a free man on Wednesday after Justice Richard Petrie reduced his one-year jail sentence to the six months he has already served.

But Petrie increased the ban on Springer's owning or living with any animals to 10 years, from three.

"What you did to your dog Diesel was disturbing and disgusting," the judge told him. "Diesel died a slow and painful death."

Springer left the shepherd mix locked in the house without any food when he moved out West in 2015, his trial earlier this year heard.

The dog's emaciated body was discovered in the scratched-up and feces-covered home two months later by the landlord, who went to collect overdue rent.

Springer, 27, pleaded guilty to leaving his dog, Diesel, to starve to death in a locked rental home near Woodstock. (Submitted by Advocates for Animals)

Springer was arrested in 2018 when he returned to Carleton County for the holidays and police received an anonymous tip.

After Springer pleaded guilty to the criminal charge of cruelty to an animal, provincial court Judge Julian Dickson sentenced him in April to one year in jail — double the length recommended by the Crown.

Last week, defence lawyer Peter Hyslop argued one year was too long for a first offence and went beyond established case law.

On Wednesday, Petrie agreed. He said he believes the original sentence focused too much on Diesel's death and overlooked the fact that Springer is a first-time offender with potential for rehabilitation.

The judge also noted that Springer pleaded guilty and has shown remorse.

Petrie upheld the one year of supervised probation imposed by the trial judge, however.

Members of the Fredericton-based animal rights advocacy group Mission Pawsible who attended the hearing ​told reporters outside the courthouse they were pleased with the judge's decision to extend Springer's ban on pets.

Cruelty to animals carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in jail and/or a fine of $10,000.