Preliminary inquiry in Moncton murder case set for April 2024

A week-long preliminary inquiry has been set for three people accused of killing a 32-year-old woman in Moncton last month.

Dylan Alexander Jackson, 28, of Doaktown, Megan Marten, 38, of Fredericton and Dana Livingston Mundell, 49, of Fredericton are charged with second-degree murder.

They're accused of killing Kyla LaPointe on July 11.

The three charged appeared by phone in Moncton provincial court Friday. A five-day inquiry was scheduled to start April 29.

The inquiry is held for a judge to hear the Crown's evidence and determine if the case can proceed to trial.

RCMP have said police responded around 2:45 a.m. on July 11 for a report of a disturbance on Belleview Avenue.

Officers found a 32-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. LaPointe died in hospital.

An obituary for LaPointe says she was a mother of four girls.