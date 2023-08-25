Preliminary inquiry in Moncton murder case set for April 2024
Kyla LaPointe, 32, died after being stabbed July 11 near downtown Moncton
A week-long preliminary inquiry has been set for three people accused of killing a 32-year-old woman in Moncton last month.
Dylan Alexander Jackson, 28, of Doaktown, Megan Marten, 38, of Fredericton and Dana Livingston Mundell, 49, of Fredericton are charged with second-degree murder.
They're accused of killing Kyla LaPointe on July 11.
The three charged appeared by phone in Moncton provincial court Friday. A five-day inquiry was scheduled to start April 29.
The inquiry is held for a judge to hear the Crown's evidence and determine if the case can proceed to trial.
RCMP have said police responded around 2:45 a.m. on July 11 for a report of a disturbance on Belleview Avenue.
Officers found a 32-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. LaPointe died in hospital.
An obituary for LaPointe says she was a mother of four girls.