Preliminary inquiry in Moncton murder case set for April 2024

A week-long preliminary inquiry has been set for three people accused of killing a 32-year-old in Moncton last month. 

Kyla LaPointe, 32, died after being stabbed July 11 near downtown Moncton

Kyla LaPointe, 32, was fatally stabbed in Moncton early on July 11. (Kyla LaPointe/Facebook)

A week-long preliminary inquiry has been set for three people accused of killing a 32-year-old woman in Moncton last month. 

Dylan Alexander Jackson, 28, of Doaktown, Megan Marten, 38, of Fredericton and Dana Livingston Mundell, 49, of Fredericton are charged with second-degree murder. 

They're accused of killing Kyla LaPointe on July 11. 

The three charged appeared by phone in Moncton provincial court Friday. A five-day inquiry was scheduled to start April 29. 

The inquiry is held for a judge to hear the Crown's evidence and determine if the case can proceed to trial. 

RCMP have said police responded around 2:45 a.m. on July 11 for a report of a disturbance on Belleview Avenue. 

Officers found a 32-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. LaPointe died in hospital.

An obituary for LaPointe says she was a mother of four girls.

