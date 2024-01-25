Students rally to support fired Kennebecasis Valley football coach

The football community in the Saint John area — and beyond — is rallying behind the fired coach of the Kennebecasis Valley High School football team.

Earlier this week, Mike Mangusso informed football families that he had been released from his duties as head coach. He said the school in Quispamsis decided to "go in a different direction."

Parents and players — current and past — are shocked and speaking out about Mangusso's firing.

Will Warman, a Grade 11 student at KVHS and one of the football team's captains last year, said Mangusso not only made him a better football player, he made him a better person.

He said Mangusso was more than a coach. He was a mentor and father figure to a lot of the players and encouraged them to be better people.

"He inspired me to be a better man and go to class on time, get my grades up," Will said.

He also said Mangusso expected players to give back to their community. The team raised money for people in need and even raked leaves at a local community centre.

Will said he found out about Mangusso's firing on Tuesday after writing an exam.

He said players are feeling "a bit lost" about what they can do. He said they want their coach back and want those in authority to know that.

"We're the players. We should have a say on who does that for us."

He said students are planning a walkout and peaceful protest to show their opposition to the decision. He said no date and time have yet been set, but they're already receiving support from players from other schools.

Letter-writing campaign

Will wrote to several education officials asking for Mangusso to be reinstated.

"Not only has Mike grown the program at KVHS but he has made the players better students, better people, better athletes and overall better men."

Allan Davis, the director of schools for the Hampton Education Centre, which comes under the Anglophone South School District, responded to Will's email, writing that "the District does not become involved in extra-curricular activities."

He said it's "up to the school's athletic department to make decisions that are in the best interest of a given program in consultation with the NBIAA."

The New Brunswick Interscholastic Athletic Association did not respond to a request for an interview.

Jessica Hanlon, director of communications for Anglophone South, confirmed what Davis wrote to Will — that schools are responsible for the hiring and firing of sports coaches.

KV's director of athletics, Sarah Humphries, was asked in an email why Mangusso was dismissed, but she did not respond. Nor did principal Meghan Humphries respond to an interview request made on Wednesday morning.

'One of the best men I've ever met'

Mangusso has been an active coach and organizer for many years, both with the high school program and with minor football leagues and provincial teams.

He took over as head coach of the KVHS team in 2016 from Chris Hopkins.

Hopkins said he couldn't have left the team in better hands.

"Mike Mangusso is one of the best men I have ever met," said Hopkins, who's the offensive line coach for the McMaster University Marauders in Hamilton, Ont.

While his on-field achievements have elevated the team to national rankings, Hopkins said, "it is the community that he has created that is the most impressive."

Hopkins said Mangusso organized team dinners, "creating one of the best high school game environments in Canada," along with off-season programming and improvements to the field, locker room and equipment.

"It is naive to think that you will get another person with coach Mangusso's character and commitment to building a positive community atmosphere."

Hopkins described Mangusso as a person of "strong faith, the person that brings positivity to every room.

"He's a guy that looks at the bright side of things all the time."

Aside from his football accomplishments, Hopkins said, Mangusso was an active member of his church and an "avid volunteer, who puts in a lot of time. Whatever role he takes on, he takes it seriously and does whatever he can to add value to where he's at."

Hopkins, who played football at KVHS and was the team's head coach in 2011 and from 2013 to 2015, said he's never heard anyone say a negative word about Mangusso.

He said he has spoken with Mangusso since he was fired and as far as Hopkins knows, Mangusso was as blindsided as everyone else about the news.

"My understanding was there was a little bit of a hierarchy of varsity sports. The football program built itself into a nationally recognized program, and I think that the community around it was very strong."

He said that often creates a bit of friction "in those varsity sports settings, especially in school."

But if there were issues, Hopkins said, those should have been communicated to Mangusso so that both sides could have tried to work out those differences.

Hopkins also said there should have been a lot more transparency surrounding the decision and any attempts to work things out.

'Not merely a coach'

Will Warman's mother Kate Warman, is hopeful decision-makers will reverse their decision.

"The students deserve continuity, support, and a leader who genuinely cares for their well being," said Warman.

She praised Mangusso's influence on young members of the community.

"He is a pillar in our community, influencing countless young individuals, including my son. His impact extends beyond the football field, providing essential support, mentorship, and advocacy for mental health. Many young athletes have flourished under his guidance, reaching national levels of recognition."

She's also worried about the impact on the players he leaves behind.

"I am deeply concerned about the sudden change and its potential adverse effects on the players, the football program, and the reputation of the school."

The president of Football New Brunswick was also asked for comment, but did not respond by publication time.