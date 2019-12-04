Kennebecasis Valley volunteers launch free clothing depot for people in need

A group of volunteers in the Kennebecasis Valley has just opened a used clothing depot at St. David's United Church in Rothesay.

Every Wednesday, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., men, women and children can come to shop for free winter coats, boots, shirts and pants.

There are hundreds of items to choose from, including maternity clothes.

The organizers behind the KV Clothing Depot are the same people who run the semi-annual clothing sale at the same location.

Part of that program included providing vouchers to people at the local food bank, which enabled about 70 families to shop at the sales, without having to pay for the items.

The volunteers thought a year-round clothing depot might serve those families better.

'Big experiment'

"This is a big experiment," says Jane Baird, chair of the outreach committee.

The depot service is non-denominational and open to anyone.

"We've been getting in touch with the principals at the schools and guidance counsellors, the ministers at other churches and the police and we tell them, if you are aware of anyone in need, let them know we want to see them," says Baird.

KV Clothing Depot volunteers Kathrine McCullough (left), Jane Paciga and Jane Baird try to make the items look their best before putting them on display. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

After running the sales for 25 years, the volunteers have learned a few tricks about rounding up good stuff.

For example, they sweep the local schools after parent-teacher meetings.

At that point, items still left behind in the schools' lost and founds, are considered fair game.

Committee members scoop up hats and gloves and socks and whatever else they find and get them ready for display.

Some of the volunteers take it upon themselves to wash the clothes at home.

They also do some mending.

Items at the KV Clothing Depot come from various places, including school lost and founds. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Anything that isn't sold or given away on site, is delivered to organizations in Saint John, Hampton and the Kingston Peninsula.

That includes the Salvation Army, Romero House, Hillcrest Baptist Church, St. Luke's Anglican Church, the North End Food Bank, Princess Elizabeth School, the Joshua Group and the Vocational Training Centre at the Bradley Lake Community Centre.

"Nothing goes to waste here," said Kathrine McCullough. "Everything is used."

The depot will operate on the same principle.

Rewarding to see smiling faces

"People love to say say, 'Oh Rothesay! Everybody's wealthy,'" said Baird. "But everybody isn't wealthy."

"Lots of people are struggling and sometimes there are people who just lost their jobs and maybe are in a short-term panic situation."

Jane Paciga, a volunteer for 16 years, says it's rewarding to see people find something that they need and like.

"Children, especially, are very expressive," said Paciga.

"A young girl will come in and get a coat and you can see the smile on her face."