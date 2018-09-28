The leader of the People's Alliance has agreed to provide stability for a Progressive Conservative minority government for 18 months, the third party announced Friday as uncertainty on New Brunswick's political landscape continued.

Kris Austin said he met with Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau on Friday morning to inform her he'd met with PC Leader Blaine Higgs and had discussed working with other parties in legislature and to let her know about the party's decision.

"People's Alliance MLAs will continue to hold the government to account with the expectation that all parties must work together in the best interest of New Brunswickers," a news release issued by the Alliance said.

There was no immediate word from Higgs, who had sworn the day before that he wouldn't be making deals with any parties.

Higgs won 22 seats in Monday's election, one more than Premier Brian Gallant's Liberals.

Both parties fell short of the 25 needed for a majority. But because Gallant leads the incumbent government, he has the right by convention to try and win the confidence of the legislature and stay in office.

He's already said he wants to work with the Green Party.

The People's Alliance and the Green Party each won three seats Monday. The Alliance is the only one of the two to indicate which major party it will support.

Gallant met with Roy Vienneau on Tuesday morning and said she gave him permission to continue governing while he and his Liberals try to win the confidence of the legislature.

Who's New Brunswick's next premier: Brian Gallant (left) or Blaine Higgs? (Photo: Canadian Press)

Higgs had his own meeting with Roy Vienneau on Thursday. He said afterward that he was told he would be asked to form a government if the Liberals lose a confidence vote in the legislature.

Higgs also said he would not form a coalition with another party or "work things out" with Gallant. He also said he wouldn't cut any deals to stay in power.

At the meeting with the lieutenant-governor, Higgs said he also asked that the legislature be called back as soon as possible.

Gallant has said the legislature could be called anytime before Christmas but he hopes it won't be that far off.

The People's Alliance release didn't say whether he was offered any deals by the PCs.

Both Gallant and Higgs planned to speak to reporters Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Green Party Leader David Coon arranged to have individual phone conversations with both Higgs and Gallant to "look at what kind of government might be built in the Legislative Assembly."

Subscribe to our election newsletter

Get the latest election updates delivered right to your inbox with The 506er. Subscribe here. And then let us know what you think by emailing us: the506er@cbc.ca.