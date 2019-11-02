Kouchibouguac River bridge to remain closed indefinitely

The Kouchibouguac River bridge on Highway 133 between Cap-Pelé and Beaubassin East will remain closed indefinitely as federal transportation and infrastructure officials continue to study its infrastructure.

The bridge was closed on Sept. 20 after it was damaged when the remnants of Hurricane Dorian swept through the province.

The mayors of Cap-Pelé and Beaubassin East and several provincial officials met with Transportation Minister Bill Oliver on Friday following requests from both municipalities for an update on the closure.

"The minister reassured us that the department is currently doing the necessary studies on the existing condition of the bridge," said Mayor Ronnie Duguay of Beaubassin East.

"He was very receptive to our concerns about the importance of the bridge from a tourism point of view, for economic development and public safety, while mentioning the importance of it for the people of the region."

The bridge has not been deemed safe for road traffic. (Radio-Canada)

The federal and provincial engineers studying the bridge said they won't consider a partial reopening because the structure isn't considered safe for road transport.

Signs have been put in place to redirect traffic to Highway 15.

"We understand that the existing detour is causing traffic problems, but the public safety of our citizens is of primary importance," said Mayor Serge Léger of Cap-Pelé.