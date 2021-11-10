Kouchibouguac National Park looking for citizen scientists
How a park visitor's photo can help document coastal changes
Kouchibouguac National Park is hoping to turn some of its visitors into citizen scientists.
The national park is one of five taking part in the #Coastie Initiative.
Samantha Larouche, the public outreach education officer for Kouchibouguac, says it's a fun way for people to help document the changing coastline, by taking a 'Coastie.'
"So Coastie is a fun combination of two words—from the coast and selfie." she said.
"Essentially, Coastie is a photo of the coast which is then uploaded and helps us to monitor changes in the coast that are due to climate change."
Larouche says the idea came from her colleagues at the Prince Edward Island National Park, and the University of Windsor came on board to collect and analyze all the data.
There are three cell phone cradles set up around Kouchibouguac—one at Kellys Beach Boardwalk, one at Callanders Beach and one at Ryans.
Visitors put their cell phones in the cradle, take a picture, and upload it using a QR code, or submit it to coastiecanada.ca. Instructions are listed on the phone cradle stands.
The idea is to monitor coastal changes over time, through pictures taken at exact locations and views.
"The point, really, of this Coastie program is to involve the visitor in collecting data. We know visitors love to take pictures and we really want to take that information and use it for conservation purposes." Larouche said.
Larouche says the park has undergone changes because of the increase in severity and frequency of storm surges.
The conservation team at the park is monitoring the effects of these changes and the hope is to find ways to mitigate the impact of climate change. The photographic monitoring provides valuable information.
"The University of Windsor then has access to it and identifies some of the changes that we've seen and we will literally be able to see that change in the pictures throughout the seasons and the years." she said.
Photos can be taken and submitted all year long, and Larouche hopes people will get involved.
"We really want to instill some stewardship with the public and the Parks Canada places, because really once people are engaged in trying to protect a location, they're so much more willing to help us in conserving the integrity of the park." she said.
Coastie stands have also been set up at Fundy National Park, Sable Island National Park Reserve in Nova Scotia, Point Pelee National Park in Ontario and Prince Edward Island National Park.
Kouchibouguac National Park includes sand dunes, salt marshes, forests and beaches.
Larouche hopes the Coastie initiative will help preserve all the park has to offer.
"We hope that the images will wake us up to those changes and we'll see the changes right in our faces—the differences." she said.
"Because coastal erosion happens very gradually, so we might not see it on a day to day basis but when we have images with date stamps and we compare them, then we see the big difference."
