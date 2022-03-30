Vautour family plans to stand ground as deadline to leave Kouchibouguac arrives

Members of the late Jackie Vautour's family say they have no plan to willingly leave an area of Kouchibouguac National Park, despite a Thursday deadline to do so from Parks Canada.

"I'm always going to be here because this is my home — always was," said Joseph John Vautour Jr., son of Jackie Vautour, in an interview Wednesday.

The possible showdown is the latest development in a decades-long dispute over a 175-acre piece of land in northeastern New Brunswick, following a letter from Parks Canada telling the family they had to be off the property by March 31.

Jackie Vautour, who died last year, fought against the expropriation of land from 1,200 families more than 50 years ago. The land expropriation was part of the creation of Kouchibouguac National Park.

In 2017, Vautour filed a lawsuit saying he represented more than 100 people claiming to be Metis Acadian Mi'kmaq, seeking rights and title to the park area under the Canadian constitution.

That claim was dismissed first by the Court of Queen's Bench, and then by the New Brunswick Court of Appeal last year.

But Vautour continued to live in a camp on the property until his death.

'I'm not afraid'

The property includes the same camp Jackie Vautour once lived in, along with an RV, a portable toilet, a teepee and three other camps on the opposite side of the road.

CBC News visited the site on Wednesday and met Joseph John Vautour Jr., who has lived in the camp since his father died just over a year ago.

The property still occupied by Vautour family members includes the camp where Jackie Vautour lived, an RV and a teepee. Jackie Vautour's son, Joseph John Vautour Jr., has lived in the camp since his father's death last February. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

He said he doesn't plan to willingly leave the site if officials show up Thursday.

"I'm not afraid, and at my age, I'm going to die someday, so why should I be afraid?" he said.

"I grew up here and everything that I see around here I know — the trail, I can go hunting, I can do different things. It's peace of mind."

Edmond Vautour, another of Jackie Vautour's sons, said his 88-year-old mother used to live in the camp year-round with her husband, but for now only visits on weekends and will return when the weather warms up.

"This is my mother, that's where she lives and that's where she wants to be," Vautour said.

"And she's going to be 89 years old on the 26th of April, so I think they should leave my mother alone. This is harassment, this causes stress for her because she doesn't want her family to get hurt.

"It's hard on her and they should not do this at all."

Continued occupation is 'illegal', Parks Canada says

CBC News asked Parks Canada what it planned to do Thursday.

In an email, a spokesperson said no one from the federal agency was available to answer questions, and forwarded a statement instead.

The statement says Parks Canada has offered to work with the Vautour family to help move their belongings and structures to a desired location outside of the national park.

"While this offer still stands, so far, it has been declined," the agency said.

Parks Canada says that under an agreement with the New Brunswick government in 1987, Jackie Vautour said he would leave the land in exchange for 110 acres outside Kouchibouguac Park and $228,000.

The late Jackie Vautour is pictured leaving the Moncton court house with his wife, Yvonne Vautour, in this file photo. (Shane Magee/CBC file photo)

"Mr. Vautour accepted the money and the land and signed this agreement, but refused to leave the park," Parks Canada said.

"The provision to remain, albeit illegally, in the National Park applied only to Mr. Vautour and not to other members of the extended Vautour family.

"With Mr. Vautour's passing, this arrangement is also at an end, and it is now time to bring the illegal occupation in the National Park to a close."

Edmond Vautour said his father never made an agreement with Parks Canada.

Vautour also said the family still has legal options and is waiting now for a court hearing on the issue.

Parks Canada, in its statement, said the Vautours have no cases currently before the courts concerning the occupation of the land.

The agency didn't say what will happen if the Vautours do not voluntarily leave the property on Thursday.