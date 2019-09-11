Tow-truck driver, 22, dies in collision on Route 11

A 22-year-old man died Wednesday morning in a collision between a tow truck and a transport truck at Kouchibouguac in eastern New Brunswick, RCMP say.

Richibucto RCMP said the tow truck was heading south on Route 11 and the transport truck was going north, when they collided at about 6:30 a.m.

Cpl. Eric Fiel said an off-duty RCMP officer witnessed the collision and called police.

"The tow-truck driver was found deceased at the scene," said Cpl. Eric Fiel. "The other driver wasn't injured in the collision."

He said the matter is still under investigation, but police believe the collision occurred when the tow truck crossed the centre line and hit the rear of the transport truck. It was raining at the time.

Fiel said police will interview witnesses as part of the investigation.