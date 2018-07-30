Kitten rescued from car engine after being tossed from moving vehicle

Colton Harvey didn't expect to see a kitten tossed from the window of a moving vehicle when he was driving home from Costco in Fredericton.

'There was a car in front of me and I didn't think anything much of it," Harvey said Monday. "And then I noticed a kitten's head popping out the window … and then I saw fingers come through the window and push the cat out."

Harvey had just picked up groceries Friday morning and was headed home when he saw the kitten fall out of the rear window of a burnt-orange hatchback on Riocan Avenue in the Corbett Centre.

"It made me really sad to see a kitten being hurt, but it also made me really disgusted," Harvey said.

According to Tony Porter, the chief animal protection officer with the New Brunswick SPCA, there were "a number of occupants in the vehicle" when the kitten was tossed out the rear window.

The rescue

The short-haired nine-week old tabby kitten landed on its side and scampered into the Bed, Bath and Beyond parking lot, where it crawled underneath a grey Nissan Rogue and climbed into its engine.

Harvey, who owns three cats, immediately parked his own car.

"My first reaction was, 'My goodness, I gotta get to this cat to make sure he's OK, to make sure he's fine,'" he said.

Harvey went inside the Bed, Bath and Beyond to see if he could find the owner of the vehicle.

"Lucky enough, one of the cashiers owned the vehicle."

Harvey and cashier Jessica Donovan went outside and popped open the hood.

"Lo and behold, he was right in next to the engine, just looking up at us, kind of had his eyes closed," Harvey said. "He seemed real scared, terrified."

'We saved a little kitten's life'

The pair called the police and the SPCA to help them get the cat out of the engine.

"We waited around trying to figure out how we're going to get this cat out of the car."

After about an hour of trying to coax the kitten out of its spot, Harvey said another passerby parked his truck next to the scene to find out what was happening.

"With the cops, the SPCA, and everyone's help, we jacked up the car, took off the tire and got the kitten," Harvey said.

"I was so relieved and I was so happy that because of what happened, we saved a little kitten's life."

Taken to vet

The kitten was taken to a nearby veterinarian and assessed.

He suffered no injuries related to the incident but he is being treated for an upper respiratory infection.

He's now in a foster home and the SPCA is continuing to investigate the case.

Anyone with information can contact the New Brunswick SPCA's hotline at 1-877-722-1522 or Crime Stoppers.