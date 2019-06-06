Knife skills, shiitakes, and budgeting: teens embrace after-school cooking program

Teens who never before boiled a potato or chopped an onion say they're thrilled with an extracurricular cooking course that was piloted in New Brunswick this year.

"All I knew were TV dinners and Mr. Noodles," said Grade 12 student Jacky Wallace as she garnished her newest creation, a sweet potato and black bean burrito.

Working in the open-concept five-kitchen laboratory in Harbour View High School, Wallace browned her burrito in a frying pan, then added a dab of sour cream and a sprig of cilantro.

It's the first time the Kitchen Brigades program has been offered outside of Quebec, where it exists in 125 schools.

The intent is to teach youth to make healthier choices and acquire the kitchen skills they need to make a variety of meals for themselves.

In addition to teaching students how to cook healthy meals, the course covers information such as meat substitutes and the role of proteins. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Organizers in Montreal recruited Elizabeth Rowe to teach the inaugural course at Harbour View. She's the co-owner of two Saint John restaurants — Urban Deli and Italian By Night.

On a recent Wednesday evening, Rowe introduced a fresh display of mushroom varieties, including portobello, shiitake and oyster.

"Isn't that pretty," she said, pointing to the delicate enokis on their thin, white stalks. "They'll look so pretty on the plate."

Rowe covered a lot of ground in one lesson, including a discussion about meat substitutes, the role of proteins in human health, as well as a review of different kinds of beans, peas and lentils and how to used canned versus dry products.

"We're taking off the blinders," said Rowe, who brings in six different types of local apples when a recipe calls for one.

Elizabeth Rowe, pictured here with Kitchen Brigades students Kaylie Johnson and Claire Chisholm, taught the inaugural course at Harbour View High School this year. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Program sponsor Sobeys provides $1,500 worth of grocery coupons and Rowe shops once a week just before the class begins, so students will be working with fresh ingredients.

Harbour View's culinary tech teacher Jacinta Gallagher said Kitchen Brigades has been a valuable addition to what she offers.

Her four classes per year accommodate about 100 students but she said there's always more demand than she can accommodate.

She said students love food and they're keen to learn their way around the kitchen. She said life can be too busy to get that at home.

"The students, they're either going to work or a practice and it's go, go, go, go."

Red Seal chef Jessica Urquhart, pictured here showing Hampton High School student Rebecca Winter how to use a knife, has offered to teach the program again if it's offered next year. (Submitted by Laura Myers)

Hampton High School also offered the course, which finished June 3, with an average of about nine to 10 students attending each class.

Math teacher Laura Myers got involved through her work as the school's greenhouse adviser.

She said students like working in smaller groups and felt they got one-on-one attention from Red Seal chef Jessica Urquhart.

"Some kids, they go home and it's Kraft Dinner and frozen pizza," said Urquhart. "That's all they know."

Urquhart has offered to teach again next year if the program is renewed.

Kitchen Brigades was created seven years ago by Montreal chef Jean-Francois Archambault.

His non-profit organization, La Tablée des Chefs, was founded in 2002 to help rescue hundreds of tons of uneaten food from Canada's hospitality industry. The food, which would otherwise be wasted, is redirected to soup kitchens and other social service agencies.

His mission has since expanded into educational programs.

This first effort to move Kitchen Brigades into seven other provinces saw 3,000 student participate all across the country.

A spokesperson says there are plans to return to New Brunswick in September 2019 at Hampton High, Harbour View High and three francophone schools, including L'école Sainte-Anne in Fredericton.