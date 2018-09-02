KISS NB puts up smattering of candidates to get message out

Voters in some ridings have a sixth option in this year's provincial election: KISS NB.

Former dairy farmer Gerald Bourque is the leader of the party, which was officially launched last year. The name stands for "Keep it simple, solutions."

Bourque says he started the party because he felt none of the others had plans to handle the province's debt.

"We work off of common sense," he said in an interview.

The party expects to have candidates in at least seven ridings by the Tuesday deadline.

"Don't ever think that a small group can't change things," said Bourque, who is running Fredericton-Grand Lake.

Bourque, from Woodlands near Stanley in central New Brunswick, said he doesn't have much money to run a campaign but he's had some donations from supporters.

"We can't put up those signs like other parties can, but the message is what's important."

New Brunswick's debt

Bourque, who became allergic to cows when he owned a farm and fell into debt, said he would use his personal experience to deal with the province's finances.

He said he would turn sell off NB Liquor to the private sector.

We hear from Gerald Bourque, leader of New Brunswick's newest political party KISS NB, as the party prepares for the upcoming election. 10:06

"So all the grocery stores that want to sell liquor could, and once that's done take the assets of NB Liquor and sell that off."

Bourque said he would retrain NB Liquor employees to work at the new cannabis stores. He said he would not sell that asset.

Bourque said he would also toll booths on nine rural roads.

KISS NB is a registered political party. Voters go to the polls on Sept. 24.