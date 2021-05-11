Saint John dog owner defends his dogs and his control of them

Aside from having to shoot one of his dogs when it attacked him in his own home in 2015, Michael Kirby said he never had a concern about his dogs' temperament.

Testifying in his own defence on Monday, the 59-year-old said none of his dogs — except the one he shot and killed — showed any aggression toward people or other dogs.

His description of interactions with people in 2018 were very different from how the complainants described the incidents.

The first incident to come to the attention of Saint John police occurred in June 2018 not far from Kirby's home at the corner of Winslow and Ludlow streets.

The complainant in that case said the dogs tried to kill him and rip out his throat.

On the stand on Monday, however, Kirby said the dogs approached the man playfully, but then became "excited" when the man started trying to "shoo" them away. He said the man panicked and then fell backwards.

As a result of that incident, Kirby had to keep the dogs on his property at all times. That order was later varied to allow him to take two dogs off his property at a time, but they had to remain on leash at all times.

Michael Kirby's dogs have been described as Louisiana Catahoula leopard dogs and Catahoula/lab mixes. The dog in this photo is a purebred version of the breed. Catahoulas come in a variety of coat and eye colours. (American Kennel Club)

While under that order, Kirby took three of his dogs to the Tim Hortons, just down the street from his home in September 2018.

He told the court that all three dogs were on leashes and secured to a street sign near the Tim's parking lot.

Alice, a young female, broke loose and ended up biting a man in the back of the leg. This incident was witnessed by a Saint John police officer.

Kirby testified that the leash handle broke and allowed Alice to break free.

Another time, Kirby says he left his dogs secured inside his house and returned home to find his door ajar. He said the dogs had never escaped before and the door had never opened by itself.

Kirby is scheduled to be back on the stand Tuesday morning when the defence resumes its case.

Numerous attacks alleged

During the trial last March, the court heard allegations that Kirby's dogs attacked six people between June and December 2018, although he was only charged with four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and one of failing to abide by a court undertaking to keep his dogs on leash and muzzled when in public.

On Monday, Kirby said two of his dogs were Louisiana Catahoula leopard dogs and two others were Catahoula/lab mixes.

According to the American Kennel Club's website, the Louisiana Catahoula leopard dog "requires firm guidance and early socialization, as they can be independent, territorial, and protective."

The first complainant in the case testified that he was attacked by several dogs on his way from the port, where he worked, to the Tim Hortons on King Street West on Aug. 22, 2018. He said the dogs formed a semi-circle around him and bit his legs as he ran to a transport truck parked nearby.

He said he couldn't be sure but thought there were six dogs involved.

Const. Jason Lohnes testified that he was at the King Street West Tim Hortons on Sept. 2, 2018 on an unrelated call, when he saw Kirby approach with three dogs on leashes. Kirby tied them to a sign post across the street and went into the restaurant.

Lohnes saw a black dog with white markings on her chest get free. She went into the parking lot of the Tim Hortons and circled a man who had just come out with a tray of beverages. He said the dog kept trying to get behind the man, like a herding dog would do, and bite him on the leg.

Lohnes suggested Kirby get muzzles for his dogs, but said Kirby seemed indifferent to the suggestion.

The officer testified that he told Kirby it could have been a child that had come through the parking lot. He said Kirby dismissed that as "what if."

But soon it was a child.

On Dec. 12, a 14-year-old boy was attacked by two dogs on his way to catch the bus to go to school. A bystander managed to scare the dogs off — albeit briefly. The dogs returned to attack both of them before other people arrived to help.

That attack came within minutes of another involving a pedestrian nearby. The dogs knocked the man to the ground. He testified that if it hadn't been for a female motorist stopping and managing to scare away the dogs, "they might have had me."

Kept a gun hand — just in case

The lead investigator in the case testified last March that Kirby told her he always kept a gun handy in his apartment in case one of his dogs turned on him. She said Kirby said he shot one of his dogs in 2015.

On Monday, however, Kirby said he didn't have any concerns about his dogs.

He testified that he only ever had trouble with one dog, a South African boerboel named Jack. He said Jack became aggressive in December 2014. After consulting with two animal behaviourists in 2015, Jack's aggression first improved and then got worse.

Kirby said he was forced to shoot Jack in November, 2015 when he attacked him at home.

He still owned his two original Catahoulas, Danny and Georgie. By the winter of 2017-18, he added siblings Alice and Frank, which were Catahoula/lab mixes.

By the time he was arrested by police after the Dec. 12, 2018 incidents, he had six dogs.

When they were removed from his home two days later, one of them was dead and "looked like it was chewed on," according to the testimony of a police officer who was part of a 12-person team assembled to seize the dogs.

The other five dogs were euthanized, the court heard.