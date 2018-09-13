Kingsclear installs new speed limit sign after woman was struck and killed on Route 102

A Kingsclear First Nation band councillor is hoping a new sign will remind people to slow down when they're driving on Highway 102.

It was installed after Alyssia Paul, 27 , was struck and killed by a pickup truck while trying to cross the highway about about 23 kilometres southwest of Fredericton on Sept. 7.

The new sign indicates a speed limit of 60 km/h, lower than the 100-km/h speed limit on the rest of the highway, said Derek Solomon of Kingsclear First Nation.



It should prompt drivers to think, 'Yeah, I am travelling too fast through here,'" Solomon said.

"[The highway] is right in our backyard. It divides our … First Nation."

The part of highway where Paul was crossing doesn't have any lights or crosswalks.

'We love our people and we don't want this to ever happen again.' -Derek Solomon, band councillor

Solomon said the sign was dropped off anonymously and it could remind people about the dangers of travelling too fast on Highway 102.

Highway needs to be safer

For the most part, he thinks it's working.

"You're travelling through our community, we're no different from any smaller, municipal community anywhere within the province."

When people are travelling in other parts of the province, he said drivers will lower their speed from 100 km/h down to 50 km/h while passing through any small town.

"We love our people and we don't want this to ever happen again," he said.

Paul's funeral was held Wednesday and the community is still reeling from the tragedy, which he describes as "unspeakable."

"In times of need we stick together," he said. "That's how we've been for hundreds of years."

Concerns have gone on for years

The community has been concerned about pedestrian safety in the area for a long time.

Earlier this week, Kingsclear Chief Gabriel Atwin said an engineering firm is advising them on how to build a pedestrian underpass that the First Nation would pay for.

But Atwin said they need permission from the Department of Transportation for that project and other changes to improve safety, including reducing the speed limit.

Until then, Solomon hopes provincial officials won't take down the sign.

A tragic loss in New Brunswick leads to a call for slower speed limits. A girl with three thumbs finds a friend just like her. On the phone in: addressing mental health in sport. 52:44

"They could, but my heart says that they won't," he said.

Solomon says more needs to be done to keep the community safe.

"I won't let this rest," he said.

CBC News has asked the Department of Transportation for more information and is waiting for a response.