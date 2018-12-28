'A sad relief': Tunnel under Route 102 in Kingsclear now open

The pedestrian tunnel underneath Route 102 at Kingsclear First Nation is now open and ready for people to walk through.

The tunnel connects the lower part of the community with the upper part, where the Wulastukw Convenience store is located.

"I think it's pretty great," said Patrick Polchies, a member of Kingsclear First Nation. "It's a lot safer and beats crossing the road."

Before the tunnel was built, Polchies would have crossed the highway to get to the convenience store, but on Thursday morning he took the tunnel.

"It's a lot more comfortable, I find, going through here, and you don't have to deal with the traffic," said Polchies.

Death underscored need

Alyssia Paul was killed in September when she was struck by a truck while crossing the road. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

The tunnel had long been on the mind of Kingsclear Chief Gabriel Atwin, but the need for one came to the forefront in September, when 27-year-old Alysha Paul was struck and killed by a pickup truck while crossing the highway in the dark.

"It's a sad relief," the chief said after the tunnel opened.

"I wish I could've done it quicker. Much quicker. But hopefully with the tunnel we have now, something like that will never ever happen again."

Paul wasn't the first community member to be struck crossing the road, which is used by about 7,000 cars a day, Atwin said.

"It's been on the agenda for quite sometime with the province. Again it's just we had to expedite it once we had that tragic event in our community."

The pedestrian tunnel underneath Route 102 at Kingsclear First Nation is now open and ready for people to walk through. 0:57

More work to do

Although the tunnel is open, work still needs to be done. Atwin wants to put paths directing people to the tunnel, and some fences to prevent people from crossing in dangerous spots.

There are already lights in the tunnel, but Atwin plans on adding security cameras. The community also wants to make sure ATVS and other off-road vehicles can't go through.

There's also some paving that needs to be done toward the tunnel entrances.

Once the work is done, Kingsclear First Nation will hold a grand opening, but Atwin said the tunnel is just one step in making the area safe.

Chief Gabriel Atwin hopes the tunnel will prevent people from crossing the highway. (Jonathan Collicott/CBC)

He also wants to see the speed limit reduced on the stretch of highway near Kingsclear. People can now drive 90 kilometres an hour.

"To me it's not safe, understanding it dissects our community," Atwin said.

Atwin said he plans on meeting with members of the provincial government in the new year.