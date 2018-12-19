New stop signs promote Wolastoqey language at Kingsclear First Nation

New stop signs at Kingsclear First Nation are doing more than just telling people to stop.

The new signs have the Wolastoqey translation above the English, something band councillor Keyaira Gruben hopes it will promote the language.

"It really kind of connects us to place," said Gruben, who started the initiative at Kingsclear.

"There's not really much representation out in the western world, and our language is also dying so anything to kind of revitalize our languages and any sort of resurgence of culture is super important."

The stop sign has two fiddleheads on top, the word "CƏNESS" in the middle, and "stop" in smaller letters just below.

Keyaira Gruben was inspired to bring translated stop signs to Kingsclear, after she saw similar signs at St. Mary's First Nation. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

"I chose the fiddlehead because we're river people and that's the traditional food of our people," Gruben said.

Gruben was inspired to make the change when she saw similar stop signs at St. Mary's First Nation.

There are 17 new signs that went up at the start of December, and Gruben hopes it doesn't stop there.

"We do have some plans to do a welcome sign to Wolastoqey territory, and we're just going to explore some further projects," said Gruben.

Growing trend

The signs were made by sign company Precision Sign and Traffic Supplies. Owner Mike Hay said it's not the first time he's been asked to give a stop sign additional translation.

His company made signs for St. Mary's First Nation and is in talks with more New Brunswick communities about doing the same, he said.

The new stop signs have a fiddleheads on the top, to represent the community's connection to the river and its traditional food. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

"It's becoming a trend, and it's definitely something that should be encouraged," said Hay. "Eventually, it wouldn't surprise me if all the First Nation communities across New Brunswick end up with different signs."

And Gruben hopes that the trend continues.

"It's really empowering and inspiring," said Gruben. "Our languages are dying out due to the fact that it's been kind of forcefully exterminated you know, so I think any little bit of revitalization is super important."