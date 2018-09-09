Kingsclear Chief amplifies call for highway changes after death of woman, 27

Kingsclear First Nation chief Gabriel Atwin is intensifying calls to make Highway 102 safer for pedestrians after the death of 27 year-old Alyssia Paul on Friday.

Paul, a mother of three, and Atwin's first-cousin, died after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the highway Friday night.

"It was needless, that didn't need to happen," said Atwin

"It could've been prevented."

Increased precautions required

Atwin said there have long been concerns about pedestrian safety near the highway.

But the dangers have increased since with the development of several resources on the upper side of the highway, as well as the construction of a convenience store there last year.

"It splits the heart of my community," said Atwin.

"A lot of times, unfortunately, our community members have to cross that highway and there's no safe way to cross it."

While Atwin says there've always been safety issues with the highway, they've been exacerbated by new development on the upper end of the community. (Lauren Bird/CBC) Atwin said the First Nation hired an engineering firm to look into building a pedestrian underpass, and the community is willing to pay for its construction.

But, Atwin said they need permission from the department to build it, which they have asked for.

"I sent a letter to minister Bill Fraser on April 25, 2018 … I never received a formal response back," said Atwin.

He said he has also spoken in the past with Premier Brian Gallant and with members of the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure about that proposal, and other ways to make the highway safer, like reducing the speed limit.

CBC News reached out to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

'Beautiful, young, friendly'

​Atwin said Paul was well loved in the community.

"She was a beautiful, young, friendly, well liked community member," said Atwin.

"Everyone loved her in the community, she was just so full of life."

Chief Gabriel Atwin, who is Paul's first cousin, said the death was a shock to the community.

Atwin said the community is in shock and resources have been set up to help people who are having trouble dealing with the death.

He said there's a belief by some in the community that the safety issues might have been dealt with earlier if this was a non-Indigenous community.

This isn't the first time pedestrians have been struck by vehicles on the highway running through the First Nation and Atwin fears what could happen if something isn't done.

"That's a time bomb is what it is," said Atwin.

"We can't have that happen any more. One life is too many. There's just no need of it."