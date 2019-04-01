Vandal ransacks, sets fire to Kingsbrae Garden Cafe in Saint Andrews
Weeks before opening day, someone breaks into building at popular tourist attraction and starts a fire
Staff at the Kingsbrae Garden Cafe in Saint Andrews are hoping to repair the damage done by a weekend vandal before the popular garden opens in May.
On Sunday morning, an employee arrived at the closed café and knew right away that something was wrong.
He summoned marketing and sales manager Brad Henderson, who quickly checked the damage at the café overlooking the entrance to the 27-acre Kingsbrae Garden.
"Instantly, you could see the devastation of just everything being ransacked and broken," Henderson said. "But one thing that was very evident was the strong smell of smoke."
He called the fire department, which put out a fire that had already done damage to the building housing both the café and an art gallery.
"The black smoke obviously did its damage by going through the entire building, but right now we're looking to see the extent of the damage," Henderson said.
'Extremely frustrating'
On Monday, charred and damaged parts of the interior were resting on the ground outside, along with glass from a door window smashed by the intruder.
Henderson said vandalism like this almost never happens in the town on the Bay of Fundy, so when it does happen it's shocking.
"It's extremely frustrating when the heart of this place is all about good, and then something like that happens, and then it's so random," he said. "It didn't need to happen, it's just frustrating."
He said he's thankful the fire department was able to show up so quickly to keep the tourist destination from burning to the ground.
"You can rebuild a building, but some buildings just have history behind it," said Henderson.
"The architectural design really adds to the atmosphere of Kingsbrae Garden and you can't really replicate that."
Now work begins on getting the café ready again for when the garden opens on May 17.
"There's so much to do in a regular year, and then when you add this on to it, there's no doubt about it, it's going to add some stress," said Henderson.
CBC asked the RCMP for an update on the investigation but has not heard back.
