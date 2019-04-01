Suspect in Kingsbrae Garden Café fire found inside after blaze doused

A 26-year-old Ontario man has been arrested and charged with vandalizing and setting fire to the Kingsbrae Garden Café in Saint Andrews, according to West District RCMP.

The man was charged with breaking and entering, arson, theft, breach of probation and mischief. He appeared in Saint John provincial court on Monday, the day after the damage was reported.

An employee arrived at the closed café Sunday morning and discovered someone had broken into the building, ransacked it and set it on fire.

RCMP said officers arrived at the scene shortly after 10 a.m. and found a man inside the building after the fire was extinguished.

The St. Andrews Fire Department was able to put out the fire, but there's still plenty of smoke damage to deal with, Henderson said. (Philip Drost/CBC)

He was remanded into custody and will undergo a five-day psychiatric assessment. He's scheduled to return to court on April 8.

On Monday, charred and damaged parts of the interior were resting on the ground outside, along with glass from a door window smashed by the intruder.

Henderson hopes staff will be able to have the café ready for the garden's opening in May. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Brad Henderson, Kingsbrae's marketing and sales manager, said vandalism like this almost never happens in the town on the Bay of Fundy, so when it does happen it's shocking.

"It's extremely frustrating when the heart of this place is all about good, and then something like that happens, and then it's so random," he told CBC News.

He said work would now begin to get the café ready again for when the 27-acre Kingsbrae Garden opens on May 17.