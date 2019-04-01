Staff at Kingsbrae Garden have purchased a 10-unit apartment building in downtown St. Andrews, N.B., to recruit people who would not been able to work there otherwise.

It's been difficult over the last few years for the business to find a place for their summer workers to stay, according to Brad Henderson, Kingsbrae's director of sales and marketing.

The 27-acre garden is a tourist destination located in St. Andrews.

"We've done job fairs in Ontario and we've talked to some young students and they seem [to think that] St. Andrews is a beautiful spot to come for the summer and work," Henderson said. "But the first question they ask is, 'Where do we stay?'"

Henderson said town council and others in the business community have identified affordable housing for young professionals as a major barrier to growth.

"It's been a common theme around both those tables that we do need to find a solution for the workers," Henderson said in an interview with CBC's Shift.

Kingsbrae Gardens in St. Andrews just purchased a 10-unit apartment building to help with a shortage of units, and keep more seasonal and young workers in the community. Brad Henderson, manager of marketing and sales, says it helped them recruit people that would have otherwise not been able to work with them. 6:18

He said the community's population — about 1,800 during the colder months — jumps during the summer because of tourism workers and visitors to the area.

'We're seeing an already short supply of housing get even smaller [during the summer], which has created a bigger problem for the community," Henderson said.

He said purchasing the apartment building was a long-term solution.

The apartment building is located on Douglas Avenue and overlooks St. Andrew's harbour.

Since buying the building, Kingsbrae has reached out to people who were interested in working in St. Andrews for the summer but couldn't find a place to stay.

"We were able to fill the 10 units in just two days without even advertising it," Henderson said.

He said this strategy might be a great way to get more young people to come to rural New Brunswick.

"The reality is young people are willing to move here, but we're going to have to find creative solutions in every community to make that possible."