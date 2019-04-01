Kingsbrae Garden buys apartment building to attract more workers
The 10-unit apartment building is located in downtown St. Andrews
Staff at Kingsbrae Garden have purchased a 10-unit apartment building in downtown St. Andrews, N.B., to recruit people who would not been able to work there otherwise.
It's been difficult over the last few years for the business to find a place for their summer workers to stay, according to Brad Henderson, Kingsbrae's director of sales and marketing.
The 27-acre garden is a tourist destination located in St. Andrews.
"We've done job fairs in Ontario and we've talked to some young students and they seem [to think that] St. Andrews is a beautiful spot to come for the summer and work," Henderson said. "But the first question they ask is, 'Where do we stay?'"
Henderson said town council and others in the business community have identified affordable housing for young professionals as a major barrier to growth.
"It's been a common theme around both those tables that we do need to find a solution for the workers," Henderson said in an interview with CBC's Shift.
He said the community's population — about 1,800 during the colder months — jumps during the summer because of tourism workers and visitors to the area.
'We're seeing an already short supply of housing get even smaller [during the summer], which has created a bigger problem for the community," Henderson said.
He said purchasing the apartment building was a long-term solution.
The apartment building is located on Douglas Avenue and overlooks St. Andrew's harbour.
Since buying the building, Kingsbrae has reached out to people who were interested in working in St. Andrews for the summer but couldn't find a place to stay.
"We were able to fill the 10 units in just two days without even advertising it," Henderson said.
He said this strategy might be a great way to get more young people to come to rural New Brunswick.
"The reality is young people are willing to move here, but we're going to have to find creative solutions in every community to make that possible."
With files from Vanessa Vander Valk
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.