Fire forces evacuation at Kings Place in downtown Fredericton
Breaking

Kings Place in downtown Fredericton has been evacuated after a fire broke out inside the building Monday morning.

Part of King Street in Fredericton has been blocked off to traffic

CBC News ·
Fire crews said people aren't allowed inside the building. (Phil Drost/CBC)

Part of King Street has been blocked off to traffic in the city's downtown core.

Police have blocked off part of King Street Monday morning. (Tristan McBride/Submitted)

Fredericton's fire department, police and paramedics are responding to the scene.

