Breaking
Fire forces evacuation at Kings Place in downtown Fredericton
Kings Place in downtown Fredericton has been evacuated after a fire broke out inside the building Monday morning.
Part of King Street in Fredericton has been blocked off to traffic
Part of King Street has been blocked off to traffic in the city's downtown core.
Fredericton's fire department, police and paramedics are responding to the scene.