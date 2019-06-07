Kings Landing opens new season with Wolastoqiyik addition

Kings Landing opens for its new season Saturday and this year it will feature more Wolastoqiyik content than ever before, along with other exhibits and the return of three family houses.

The small Wolawstoqiyik exhibit that was at Kings Landing last year is now much larger, thanks to a partnership with the Mi'kmaq-Wolastoqey Centre at UNB.

"It's very important for us to work with the Mi'kmaq and Wolastoqiyik peoples in this area, " said Brenda Orr, interim CEO of Kings Landing.

"They're the first peoples and they were in this region and it's an important part of the history of the St. John River Valley."

The collection is displayed at what used to be the agricultural hall. It features artifacts mostly from along the St. John River Valley, the Wolastokuk. It includes items such as a canoe, birch bark baskets with carvings and moccasins.

Rhona Hoyt and Brenda Orr have been busy getting the tourist attraction ready for the summer. (Philip Drost/CBC)

"It's important to talk about all cultures from New Brunswick, and this is a way for us to do that," said Rhona Hoyt, senior exhibit coordinator for Kings Landing.

All the artifacts were blessed ahead of opening day. Visitors will also be able to experience a traditional sweat lodge this year.

Three houses

Kings Landing opens for the season on Saturday. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Three houses on the historic settlement have been restored to their former glory for the new season. For the last few years, the houses had been used for exhibit room, but this year they'll reopen as historic homes, with costumed actors in them.

The switch of the houses to exhibit spots had many people frustrated with the direction of Kings Landing, including descendants of families who lived in the homes and a former curator.

"The feeling was that we should put these houses back to their heritage homes and tell their stories as it was," said Hoyt.

The Joslin, Hagerman, and Jones homes will revert to heritage homes when Kings Landing opens on Saturday.

New exhibit

A new foal has joined the workforce at Kings Landing for 2019. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Along with the Wolastoqiyik Exhibit, Kings Landing will also feature a pressed glass display and a new heritage gallery, which was formerly the pavilion.

The pressed glass will be in the MacBeath Gallery for the first half of the summer.

"It will give people an idea from a collectors point of view and a historical point of view, the evolution of pressed glass," said Orr.

"It gives people an idea of the types of things that people used in their homes, or that were used in a utilitarian way."

The gallery features both items from Kings Landing's collection and contributions from others. The collection includes items such as table wear, glass insulators, and a bell that was used to prevent smoke from damaging the roof in people's homes.