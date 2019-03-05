Kings Landing to return to old ways after complaints about static exhibits

After a public outcry last year, Kings Landing says it will stop its controversial use of three old houses at the historical settlement for static exhibits staffed by people in modern-day uniforms.

Kings Landing CEO Kevin Cormier said the intention is to return the houses to their former roles as homes interpreted by costumed characters from the past.

Cormier said he could not agree to an interview because Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Robert Gauvin still has to sign off on the change.

"We're still in the process of presenting our plans for the 2019 season to various government stakeholders and wouldn't be prepared to go into detail about those plans today but hope to in the coming months," Cormier said in an email to CBC News.

For the past few seasons, the Hagerman, Joslin and Jones houses were essentially exhibit halls.

The idea was that one-half of Kings Landing would provide an "exhibit experience," described by the site as "a modern, hands-on museum experience featuring exhibits, daily performances, children's activities, workshops, entertainment."

The other half continued to be a historical settlement "full of animals, historic homes, and characters interpreting real stories from New Brunswick's colourful past."

Missed the actors

Joan Brewer, who advocated a return to interpretive homes, is happy to see the change of heart at the historical settlement. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

The change provoked several public meetings last year, where local residents, history buffs and people whose ancestors lived in the houses complained about the loss of costumed actors.

Joan Brewer, one of the organizers of the meetings, said Monday that she was happy to learn of Kings Landing's change of heart.

"We believe there's much more that needs to happen to get Kings Landing historical settlement back on the direction that it was going in, I would say, four or five years ago," said Brewer.

In her notes about the public meetings, there are a number of suggestions, including having staff bring their children on site in costumes, something that used to happen, a return of historical re-enactments, and provision of adequate training for employees.

Settlement surveyed public

Kevin Cormier, the CEO of the Kings Landing, said there are no plans to make the feedback gathered from surveys and brainstorming sessions public. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

"At this time, we're just very happy that the three houses will be returned to the way they always have been."

She said Kings Landing also sent out surveys and invited some people to a "brainstorming session," which she attended. The feedback opposed using the houses for static exhibits and favoured bringing back the former way of telling stories about the past.

"That's what we heard at these sessions — that people wanted it to be returned," Brewer said.

Consultant's report won't be public

Cormier said the brainstorming session and a consultant's report were not related to complaints about the exhibits but to developing a three-year strategy for Kings Landing.

The suggestions from the public consultation are being used to plan programming, and there "are no plans to make the feedback public at this time."

Brewer said her group wanted the suggestions, from the brainstorming and the consultant, made public.

"We certainly would like to see the consultant's report and see no reason why it should not be made public," she said.