Kings Landing provides online history lessons to keep kids entertained

Kings Landing in Prince William is offering free online history lessons for children stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have such a wealth of knowledge at Kings Landing that we really wanted to still be able to share it even when we couldn't have guests on site," said Rachael Biggar, marketing and content specialist for Kings Landing.

So far, the most popular lessons are on animals, on blacksmiths and on learning how to make recipes.

The lessons are posted on the Kings Landing website and on the organization's Facebook page every week. Parents can sign up to have the lessons sent directly to their inbox as well. Lesson requests can be submitted via email, the Kings Landing website, or Facebook.

Rachael Biggar is the marketing and content specialist for Kings Landing in Fredericton. (Submitted by Rachel Biggar)

Each lesson takes about an hour to complete and features a craft-like activity for children.

Biggar said the historical site came up with the idea after parents posted on social media about looking for ways to entertain their kids.

Lessons are designed based on requests from children and parents. Most requests have come from children so far.

Future lessons include one on maple syrup and another on trades like carpentry.

Biggar said more than 800 people have downloaded the lessons since the first one, on pinprick drawing, was posted on March 20.

"It's the idea that kids will have an opportunity with their parents to do a little research online while they're sitting at home," said Mary Baruth, CEO of Kings Landing.

Kings Landing is releasing free online history lessons for kids. Lessons are posted on the Kings Landing website and on its Facebook page. (Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press)

The activities are conducive to stay-at-home life during the pandemic, meaning parents shouldn't have to go out and buy supplies to make the crafts that correspond with each lesson.

"There's no point in us teaching people how to do a sculpture of marble," Baruth said "Not everybody has marble at home. [We] take into consideration things that they may have in their home."

Kings Landing plans to continue teaching the lessons when the state of emergency ends as well.

The historical site is still set to open June 13, but that will depend on whether the province is still in a state of emergency.

"We'll have to wait and see, but our team is still preparing to open and is doing the best that we can from home to get everything ready to go, Biggar said.