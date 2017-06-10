Kings Landing's new CEO hopes to give people more reasons to visit

The new head of Kings Landing is looking to give people a good reason to visit the New Brunswick attraction.

Mary Baruth has been named as the new CEO of the historical settlement located north west of Fredericton.

Baruth said she has worked on and off in "living history" museums for 34 years and decided that's where she wanted to end her career.

That's what made the advertisement for the Kings Landing job so appealing.

"I couldn't resist," said Baruth.

Created as a place to display old homes that were moved during the construction of the Mactaquac Dam, Kings Landing has gone through changes in recent years.

Originally intended as a way to tell the Loyalist story. it now includes exhibits about Black Loyalists and Indigenous peoples in the province.

Kings Landing's management has also faced criticism over a decision to have more "exhibits" and fewer in-house interpreters, moving away from the 'living history' feel of the place.

That decision was later reversed after the descendants of the families who once lived in the homes spoke out against it.

A new vision

Baruth said her vision for the museum won't include wholesale changes, but there are some things she's looking to try.

One goal is to get people who wouldn't normally come to a living museum to drop in.

One possibility is to host festivals.

She cites the Home County Music & Art Festival in London, Ontario as an inspiration.

Mary Baruth has spent most of her career at open-air museums, and now she's the new CEO at Kings Landing Historical Settlement. 9:09

"They bring in local artisans, they bring in local musicians, local foodies, restaurants, that sort of thing," said Baruth.

"We could do it here, a true taste of what Kings Landing and what New Brunswick tastes like or sounds like or feels like."

Last year the settlement saw increased tourist numbers, and while Baruth said that's an important measurement of success, it isn't the only one.

"The way that people perceive Kings Landing in the community is probably the bigger indicator of a measurement of success," said Baruth.