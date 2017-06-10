Kings Landing sees lower attendance as season winds down

While COVID-19 may have driven attendance at Kings Landing Historical Settlement down, the museum's CEO said the season has gone relatively well for them.

"We've received a lot of great compliments from visitors that they felt like it was the old King's Landing of many years ago," said Mary Baruth.

"They felt safe. The staff felt safe."

Baruth said the site, about a half hour drive from Fredericton, has only seen about 55 per cent of the traffic they would normally have seen during a season.

Many people who would normally have gone to the settlement couldn't this year. A great deal of attendees come on local school trips and coach tours from outside Atlantic Canada, something that couldn't happen this year.

Staycation bump

But Baruth said many New Brunswickers decided to visit as part of their staycations.

"We noticed a huge spike of people from Moncton [and] normally, that's not a market that we see a lot of," said Baruth.

"We had a lot of visitors from Moncton and Saint John and many people said they'd never been here before or they'd been as a child and wanted to come again."

Masks were required inside buildings, but visitors could take them off while walking the grounds. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

The museum opened up on time in June and was able to institute protocols to make it safe for both staff and visitors.

This included mandatory masks for visitors while inside buildings. They could be removed when walking the grounds.

"When they walked, you know, they didn't have to have the masks so they could still experience the sights and smells," said Baruth.

"Often now when you walk into any place, all you smell is disinfectant. Here when you walk into the houses, it's really nice to get that home smell again. You know, it smells like fires and it smells like apples roasting or chicken stew on."

Mask policy

By and large, Baruth said visitors had no issues with the mask policy, but early on there were a couple of incidents.

"I had one visitor when I was at the welcome centre and I just simply said, 'Well, I'm sorry, you won't be able to join us today,'" said Baruth.

"The interesting thing was that person's guests did want to come in, so they came in and the other one sat in the car."

There’s still a couple more weekends for Kings Landing this year. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

There's still a couple more weekends for Kings Landing this year. Their last weekend of the regular season is next weekend with Thanksgiving and the museum is opening up for Christmas as well.

With uncertainty around COVID-19, the museum has already thought about what happens if the pandemic extends into next season, but they feel they're ready.

"This was our trial run," said Baruth.

"Someone had said that we've knocked it out of the park this year and I think next year we will be knocking it out the park again."