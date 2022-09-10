Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

Accession of King Charles proclaimed at Fredericton ceremony

New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy formally proclaimed the accession of King Charles to the throne during a ceremony at Government House in Fredericton Saturday afternoon.

The traditional ceremony was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday

Hannah Rudderham · CBC News ·
New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy signed the accession proclamation and read it aloud to those in attendance at the ceremony Saturday. (Aniekan Etuhube/CBC)

New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy formally proclaimed the accession of King Charles to the throne during a ceremony at Government House in Fredericton Saturday afternoon. 

Premier Blaine Higgs, senior government officials, Wolastoqi Elder Imelda Perley and the Most Rev. David Edwards participated in the ceremony. 

A ceremonial 21-gun salute took place at the end of the events, with blanks being used by military members.

On Sept. 8, Canada's head of state, Queen Elizabeth, died. She was 96. After her death, King Charles automatically became the sovereign of Canada.

But it is tradition for a proclamation of accession ceremony to be held when a new sovereign inherits the throne. Higgs said New Brunswick followed the protocol of holding the proclamation within two days of the Queen's death.

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, during the Accession Council at St. James's Palace in London on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Jonathan Brady/The Associated Press)

Earlier today, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet at Rideau Hall in Ottawa to sign an order in council and a proclamation of accession that officially announced the Queen's death and proclaimed King Charles as Canada's new monarch.

With the accession issued, lieutenant-governors across Canada hold similar ceremonies to the one in Ottawa in their capital cities.

Murphy was brought forward to read the proclamation in Fredericton and sign it along with the attorney general. 

When speaking with reporters after the ceremony, Higgs said he was saddened by the loss of the Queen.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signs documents during an accession ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

"I think there's not many figures in public life that after 70 years leave with such dignity and brought such stability to everywhere she went and everyone she met," he said.

Queen Elizabeth talks with a couple holding a large portrait as she visits Fredericton on Oct. 11, 2002. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Higgs said Queen Elizabeth provided consistency worldwide during her reign that "goes beyond our individual views to a collective view of the greater good." He said he hopes that "consistency of purpose" is carried on.

Books of condolence for the former Queen will remain at Government House for the next eight days for members of the public to sign.

King Charles proclaimed sovereign at Fredericton ceremony

28 minutes ago
Duration 1:25
New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy formally proclaimed the accession of King Charles to the throne during a ceremony at Government House.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Hannah Rudderham

Journalist

Hannah Rudderham is a journalist with CBC New Brunswick. She grew up in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia and moved to Fredericton to go to St. Thomas University in 2018. She recently graduated with a bachelor of arts in journalism. You can send story tips to hannah.rudderham@cbc.ca.

    With files from Aniekan Etuhube

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now