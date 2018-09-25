Chief Electoral Officer 'pleased' with election night experience

Smooth sailing.

At least that's how Chief Electoral Officer Kim Poffenroth described Elections New Brunswick's experience in last night's historic election.

"It went well," she said. "We were pleased with how things went last night."'

This election was similar to 2014's in one way, it was a long night for people following the results.

The final results didn't come in until midnight.

Poffenroth said it took some poll workers longer to complete proper recording procedures.

"We're going to have, in the days and weeks to come, take a look at why they were later," said Poffenroth.

She said there were no issues with the tabulators last night.

The last riding to complete reporting was Southwest Miramichi-Bay Du Vin.

Final results, which saw PC incumbent Jake Stewart re-elected, took until nearly midnight to come in.

What about recounts?

Poffenroth said recounts usually happen in ridings where a candidate was elected by 25 votes or less, but it doesn't happen automatically.

Someone must apply for that process to start.

"If it is on the grounds of that slim margin, the judge does grant it on those grounds alone," she said.

Poffenroth said a judge does the recount.

"Any elector in the riding in question can apply."

At least two ridings fell below the 25 vote mark.

The riding of Memramcook-Tantramar saw the Green Party's Megan Mitton elected by 11 votes while Saint John Harbour saw Liberal Gerry Lowe elected by 10 votes.

But Poffenroth said even ridings that are above the 25 vote mark can still apply.

"After the 25, it really doesn't make a difference what the margin of victory was," she said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

"An application for a judicial recount can still be made to the court but there has to be evidence that the judge considers credible by an affidavit that a particular situation has occurred."

She said that may be an election officer or tabulation machine failed to count properly or ballots were counted incorrectly.

"It's up to a judge whether a recount will go ahead."

Turnout higher this time

This election also saw a higher voter turnout than the previous election in 2014.

Unofficially, Poffenroth said, the voter turnout sat at 67.1 per cent up from 64.6 in previous election.

The advance polls also did well, she said.

More than 87,000 people voted in those polls up from 67,000 in 2014.

"The advance vote was up significantly more than the actual overall total."

Student Vote program

However, students across the province had a much clearer vision of what they wanted the government to look like.

The mock election saw more than 22,000 students vote.

Students across 200 schools in the 49 ridings elected a majority Liberal government with 26 seats.

The PCs had 16 seats, the Green's 4 and the People's Alliance 3.