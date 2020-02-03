Saint John region 'in good hands' with medical officer, says infectious diseases specialist

An infectious diseases specialist at the Saint John Regional Hospital says he hopes the employment history of the region's medical officer of health doesn't undermine the public's confidence in her ability to do her job.

Dr. Duncan Webster says he worked closely with Dr. Kim Barker during the measles outbreak last April, shortly after she started in the position, and she was "fantastic."

And with the uncertainty of what coronavirus may mean for the Saint John health region, which stretches from Sussex to St. Stephen, he's "grateful" she's the one managing public health.

In addition, he said, Barker is a hard worker, an "amazing advocate" for marginalized population and an inspiration for doing it all while legally blind — a reaction to antimalarial medication she took when she worked in Tanzania in 2003.

"You would have no idea that she even had this additional obstacle. She just makes it seamless. … And to me, that shows a tremendous amount of resiliency."

Webster was responding to media reports about a recently released audit of Barker's stint as the head of Algoma Public Health in northeastern Ontario.

Barker hired a man she initially knew as Shaun Rothberg as the interim chief financial officer of the unit based in Sault Ste. Marie in November 2013. Rothberg turned out to be Shaun Rootenberg, who had been convicted of fraud and served time in a federal prison.

According to the KPMG report, Barker was aware of Rootenberg's real name about seven weeks before he was hired and told the auditor she'd hoped to start a romantic relationship with him.

She resigned in 2015 after Rootenberg's criminal history was exposed and went on to work in Nunavut, where she was abruptly let go in 2018. She alleged she was fired without cause.

'Incredible' clinical judgment

"If we're looking for somebody who is going to be flawless, there is no such person," Webster said.

But he has no concerns about Barker's clinical judgment, he said.

"Based on what I've heard leading up to her arrival, and everything I've seen since she's arrived, we're in good hands."

Webster said he first heard Barker was coming to Saint John from one of his fellowship mentors, who is a member of the Order of Canada for her international work to end tuberculosis. His mentor had "a lot of great things to say" about Barker, so he was looking forward to meeting her, he said.

It was during their first meeting, at a joint public health-infectious diseases meeting about hepatitis C, that Barker got word from the provincial lab about the first confirmed case of measles in Saint John, said Webster.

Dr. Duncan Webster, infectious diseases consultant and medical microbiologist at the Saint John Regional Hospital. (Saint John Regional Hospital Foundation)

Watching her deal with it was "incredible," he said. "I mean, she was on her game. She was so on top of things. She worked like a dog. And I'll tell you, the taxpayers got their money's worth and more."

Although measles "rages on" in some outbreaks, it lasted about two months in Saint John, with a total of 12 cases confirmed.

Webster credits Barker for dealing with it swiftly and standing her ground if questioned about the measures put in place, such as pop-up clinics for immunization and testing.

"That was no small task."

Since then, she has remained "nose to the grindstone," working around the clock on a wide range of issues, including poverty and harm reduction, he said.

Dispelling coronavirus myths

Barker plans to hold a public meeting about coronavirus next week.

The goal of the event is to help dispel some "misinformation and myths" and answer any questions, according to a poster.

The event is being hosted by the "It Takes a Village" committee of the parent school support committees of the four Saint John area high schools, with the Anglophone South School District.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Saint John High School's Dennis Knibb auditorium.