Fredericton's newest park plan meets with approval, some concerns

The City of Fredericton is receiving mostly positive reaction to its draft management plan for Odell Park and Killarney Lake Park, but some are unhappy with the decommissioning of several trails and creation of an asphalt trail in Odell.

The city's community services committee recently released its plans for Odell and Killarney parks, seeking public feedback before the end of this month.

"Now that there's a management plan I think we're much further along and how we can make everybody happy," said Graham Forbes, chair of Friends of Odell Park and a wildlife ecologist at the University of New Brunswick.

The city began developing the management plans in 2017, after public debate erupted over how Odell Park and Killarney Lake Park should be used.

Some argued Odell and Killarney should be quiet sanctuaries from the cities, while others said the parks should be an oasis for cyclists and disc golf enthusiasts.

Forbes believes the draft plan is comprehensive and strikes rational compromise between the two conflicting sides.

Chris Norfolk, who bikes, skis and walks his dogs in the two parks, is happy to see conservation of important ecological features included in the plan for both parks.

He was surprised it called for the decommissioning of eight kilometres of unauthorized trails in the Odell Park, however.

"[Cyclists] fully expected there would be recommendations to decommission certain parts of the trail," Norfolk said. "I think what we saw, though, was surprising in that it seemed to take a broad brush approach."

Norfolk is pleased cyclists will still be allowed to bike around the edges of Odell Park, but he's not sure that will appease all of the cyclists in the city.

Chris Norfolk and Graham Forbes assess the city's new plans for Odell and Killarney Lake parks. 13:26

"I would have preferred to see a plan that called for some type of proportionality," he said, adding he wished the city would build a new kilometre of trail for every kilometre it decommissions.

Only four new kilometres of trail will be created under the draft plan.

Norfolk would like the city to incorporate cyclists and other park users in the plan to decommission the trails.

"Make us believe that there is a sound case there for that work being necessary … I think you need to have those users involved all the way through the implementation, and that way they'll buy into it."

Norfolk isn't the only person to take issue with some parts of the plan.

Coun. Greg Ericson called the Odell plan "excellent" on Twitter but said some new features, including the creation of an asphalt trail near the Hemlock grove area of the park, are "terrible."