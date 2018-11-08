2 Fredericton parks damaged in weekend wind storm

Two parks in Fredericton suffered significant damage after a strong wind storm hit the province over the weekend.

City staff have been busy cleaning up downed trees in Odell Park and Killarney Lake Park, said Mike Glynn, assistant manager of parks and trees.

"It's damage that would be conducive with 100 km/h winds," he said.

Although many of the damaged trees in Odell Park have already been removed, some of the larger ones, including hemlocks, will require heavy equipment in the coming days, said Glynn.

"The protocol is to ensure that the trail network and the public safety is accounted for [and] make sure the trails are safe because that's where the highest use occurs," he said.

"We'll remove what's necessary and what's not necessary will be left on site to degrade naturally."

Residents advised to stay cautious

Areas in Odell Park have been cordoned off with yellow caution tape where trees have fallen over. (Terry Seguin/CBC)

The city forester said some of the damaged areas of Odell Park have been identified with caution tape, but the park remains open to the public.

Glynn does advise residents to use discretion while making their way through the park, however.

"I guess the winds we received over the weekend, we were caught a little off guard," he said.

"We were expecting higher than normal winds, but the gusting over 100 km/h was something that wasn't predicted."

It will take city crews weeks to repair the damage that happened in the parks. (Terry Seguin/CBC)

Earlier this week, Glynn said there was also a power line that was down at the main entrance of the park off Rockwood Avenue. He said NB Power has since repaired the downed power line.

"As a result, we were forced to close that access point," he said.

Wind damage at Killarney Lake Park

Mike Glynn, Fredericton's assistant manager of parks and trees, said the two parks are still open to the public. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Trees also toppled over in Killarney Lake Park during the storm, said Glynn.

City staff have gone through the park, pushing trees to the sides of the main trails to keep them open to the public.

He said staff will also be clearing up damage in the area over the next several weeks.