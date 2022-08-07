Lifeguard not on duty when swimmer failed to emerge from Killarney Lake

Fredericton police say a lifeguard was not on duty when a man went into the water at Killarney Lake on Saturday and didn't come back out.

Sonya Gilks, Fredericton police spokesperson, said the beach is supervised from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the city's fire and rescue team responded to the report at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

She said it is not known how many people were at the beach at the time or whether he was swimming alone, but at least one person reported the man "did not emerge" from the water and notified police.

The force's fire and rescue team recovered the body of a man in his mid-40s on Sunday.

Gilks said she could not say whether this was an accidental drowning. The incident is still under investigation.

Gilks also said she could not say whether Killarney Lake will take, or should take, further precautions to prevent similar incidents.

"We always encourage people to practise safety first when they're swimming and at beaches," said Gilks. "Be mindful of the safety measures that are already in place."