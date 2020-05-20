Not quite summer: day camps return early as COVID-19 restrictions eased

It's still not officially summer yet, but some organizations have decided to get a leg up on the season by opening day camps early.

Summer day camps were given the green light to open after the province loosened COVID-19 restrictions last week.

Kids and parents will still have to wait until at least June 19 for overnight camps to be allowed to open. But, that will still depend upon what happens with the virus between now and then.

Camp Centennial in Moncton is starting up its day camp Monday, almost a month early. It is hoping to be able to open regular overnight camps on June 22.

"I think kids need it now more than ever," said camp director John Savage.

"We've always kind of believed in what we do. That it is an important educational piece and the things that we try and teach are that much more relevant now once kids have been a little less connected and a little less active the last few months."

Day camp, which would normally open on June 22, is tailored to kids aged five to 13-years-old and takes place week days between 8:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Extra cleaning, temperature checks

The Boys and Girls Club of Saint John is starting slow with the reintroduction of their child–care program this morning before expanding their programing as restrictions allow.

But things have changed a bit. Instead of in-person interviews they are using an app for screening, checking temperatures three to four times throughout the day and doing extra cleaning.

They're also implementing bubble groups for children, so all 60 aren't together.

Peter Comeau of Squash Moncton says the club plans to host multisport camps this summer. 8:59

"Hopefully we keep it as normal as possible while they're in our doors," said Amanda Downey, the organization's program director.

Savage said his camp has made a couple changes including increased cleaning and barring parents from the actual camp site to ensure fewer people are there.

He said a lot of the changes will be centred on parents and staff.

"Hopefully the experience of the camper is very similar to last years," said Savage.

Moving away from Zoom

The Interaction School of Performing Arts is putting together the final touches on their 8 weeks of arts programming, but there will be some changes, including separate entrances for different camps.

It had been offering it's winter and spring programming online, which worked out OK, but the school's executive director Chuck Teed is happy to now go back to in–person programming.

"It's one thing to be able to teach for one hour on a zoom call," said Teed.

"It's a whole other thing to maintain programming for an eight hour day."