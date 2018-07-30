Saint John instructor teaches fitness for the body and soul

A kickboxer in Saint John is hoping to help women become more confident, both in their self-esteem and in their ability to defend themselves.

Amanda Ryall runs kickboxing classes out of the Kent Theatre on Coburg Street. She's preparing to launch another class designed to teach women and men how to defend themselves.

While it will be a co-ed class, Ryall said she hopes it will predominately attract women attendees.

"I've been promoting self-defence," the 32-year-old said. "[But] when I say, 'No woman should feel scared walking home alone at night,' that's only part of it."

For her, teaching others to get fit is just as much about self-esteem and positive thinking as it is about building muscle.

Ryall's journey started near what could have been the end: In a doctor's office, with bad news on the charts.

She was pre-diabetic, had high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Six years ago, she was suffering severe back pain.

"They sent me for an MRI. When the MRI came back, it said, 'We know what's wrong.' I have a degenerative disc and two slipped discs," she said. "But there's actually too much fat in the way and we can't see what happened."

The doctor told her that if she continued with her lifestyle, she might die. At the time, she was 24 years old.

Kickboxing kicks in

After believing she had no hope for several months, Ryall discovered kickboxing.

She was attracted by the feeling of control that the sport gave her. In the middle of a workout, she only needed to focus on the target in front of her.

Amanda Ryall, left, runs kickboxing classes at the Kent Theatre on Coburg Street. Currently, she’s preparing to launch another class designed to teach women and men how to defend themselves. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

"With my weight, I had never had that control before," she said.

It took her a few years, but she lost 100 pounds in total. She now hopes to one day enter the ring as an MMA fighter.

Perceived weaknesses became her strength

When she was told by the doctor she might die, Ryall was not only overweight, she was also living below the poverty line. As well, she suffers from bipolar disorder and generalized anxiety disorder.

Ironically, those characteristics that she believed were obstacles to a healthy life, are also what make her so respected among her students.

Prior to their workout, the women in her Thursday night kickboxing class speak about their instructor with reverence. They call her relate-able.

The women who attend Ryall's class say she's relatable, which is one of the many reasons why they attend the class. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

"That's kind of what gave me that extra little boost of confidence to join the class," Caitie Lavigne said. "Amanda has been there. She's not going to judge you."

"A lot of the people who come to me are women, moms, single moms, low income," Ryall said.

"Everyone tells me what I did was fantastic and great and inspiring," she continued, "And I'm just a normal person that did something different."

She wants those in her class to be inspirations to others, just as she's been an inspiration to them. She keeps her prices low for that reason.

Self defence is like a vaccination

The reason she's starting a co-ed self-defence class in September is simple.

"Although a person shouldn't be scared to walk down the street, they are," she said. "And we can't make other people change. But what we can do is have the ability to defend ourselves."

"It's like any sort of disease that we can vaccinate ourselves for. You don't wait for it to come and infect you. You know it's coming; so you take the steps needed to protect yourself."

Although there are women in Thursday's kickboxing class who don't live in Saint John's toughest neighbourhoods, the message remains true.

"I find a difference," said Patsy Scott. "Even though I'm still learning, I've learned a few skills. I can block, I can punch, kick someone and get away.

"Knowing you have that skill gives you the confidence to not walk with your head down and look behind your shoulder."

Ryall has difficulty explaining what it's like watching the women in her class grow.

"Watching them come into the class with their heads hung low because they're in a sour mood, having a bad day, they don't believe in themselves, and leaving the class with a smile," she said. "It's the best thing in the world."