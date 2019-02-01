Kevin Vickers says he is retiring as ambassador to Ireland, will return to N.B.
Former House of Commons sergeant-at-arms is a possible candidate in Liberal leadership race
Former House of Commons sergeant-at-arms Kevin Vickers says he is retiring next month as Canada's ambassador to Ireland, potentially setting himself up for a bid to become New Brunswick Liberal leader.
Vickers, hailed as a hero for helping to end the 2014 attack on Parliament Hill, says in a Facebook post Friday that he'll retire from the position effective March 2 and return to his home in Trout Brook, northwest of Miramichi.
Vickers has been touted as a possible candidate for the leadership of the New Brunswick Liberal Party to replace Brian Gallant.
In December, Vickers indicated an interest in the job, but at the time said he was a long ways from making a decision.
The New Brunswick Liberals will choose a new leader on June 22 in Saint John.
Vickers, who has held the ambassador post since January 2015, says Ireland is the home of his ancestors and serving Canada as ambassador has been a special privilege.
