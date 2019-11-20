Kevin Vickers announces he'll run in Shediac Bay-Dieppe riding
Riding was left without a member after former premier Brian Gallant resigned last year
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers announced Wednesday that he'll be running in the Shediac Bay-Dieppe riding when a byelection is called.
The riding was held for the Liberals by former party leader Brian Gallant, whose government lost its majority in the legislature in the September 2018 election, then lost a confidence vote in November. Gallant resigned his seat this fall.
Vickers made the announcement on Radio-Canada's morning radio show. The 62-year-old became provincial Liberal Party leader on April 24 after retiring from his position as Canada's ambassador to Ireland.
Shediac Bay-Dieppe was created in 2013 in a redrawing of electoral boundaries. The Liberal Party won the riding in both elections held since then.
Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs must call byelections in Shediac Bay-Dieppe and in St. Croix by next spring.
With files from Radio-Canada
