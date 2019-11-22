Minister mum on qualifications of new head of public library service

Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Trevor Holder is defending the controversial appointment of Kevin Cormier as executive director of the New Brunswick Public Library Service.

But he won't say why Cormier was hired or what makes him qualified to run the province's 64 public libraries.

"I have never publicly talked about any civil servant's qualifications and I'm not about to start now," Holder told reporters during a conference call on Wednesday morning.

Holder said it was unprecedented for a minister to be "wading into an individual human resource issue," but he acknowledged "there seems to be a whole lot of questions swirling around."

Cormier's apparent lack of library training or experience has become the focus of a widespread public discussion since CBC News reported on his Feb. 18 appointment.

Last week, the Atlantic Provinces Library Association issued an open letter to Holder expressing "concerns" and seeking clarification of Cormier's qualifications. The Liberals have called on the government to rescind Cormier's appointment.

Holder said he understands some people have concerns.

What I would suggest is that New Brunswickers give this individual the time to prove himself. - Trevor Holder, labour minister

But he has "complete confidence" the proper process was followed and that there was no political patronage involved "whatsoever."

"What I would suggest is that New Brunswickers give this individual the time to prove himself," said Holder.

The minister added that he will be "watching this situation very closely."

Kevin Cormier, the executive director of the New Brunswick Public Library Service, previously served seven years as the chief executive officer of Kings Landing Corporation. (Kevin Cormier/Facebook)

The executive director posting listed "essential qualifications" as a master's degree in library and/or information studies from an American Library Association-accredited program, as well as a minimum of eight years of "progressively responsible related work experience."

Cormier's LinkedIn profile lists his education as a single year at York University's Schulich School of Business in Toronto (2005) and two years at the Moncton Flight College (1998-2000).

He spent the past year at the government's Executive Council Office and was previously the CEO of Kings Landing historical settlement near Fredericton for seven years.