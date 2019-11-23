Green MLA wants to know why Facebook disabled his public page

New Brunswick Green Party MLA Kevin Arseneau and his team want to know why his public political Facebook page was "flagged" and disabled by the social media giant Friday morning.

The page was taken down with little explanation after a user reported it, Arseneau's Twitter account announced.

"This raises major questions about the muzzling of opinions contrary to those of the ruling class," the tweet said in French.

"I do not want to speculate on the reasons for this deactivation, but the result is nonetheless troubling," the tweet added.

His team is appealing the move.

The "Report Page" function allows Facebook users to report a page they believe does not respect the platform's conditions of use.

Arseneau, who represents Kent North district, said he reviewed the last few posts on the page and that none of them met Facebook's standards for hate speech or inaccurate information.

The last two posts focused on glyphosate and nursing homes in New Brunswick, said the MLA.