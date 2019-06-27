Searching for life in the Kennedy Lakes Protected Natural Area

More than 50 researchers, students and artists have begun scouring the Kennedy Lakes Protected Natural Area, west of Renous, for the 11th annual BiotaNB.

Biota is a 20-year project focused on the province's 10 largest protected natural areas.

The two-week event is an intensive inventory of biodiversity led by the New Brunswick Museum.

The museum's natural history staff departed Saint John on Tuesday with six pickup trucks and a moving van full of field equipment.

Abbey Greer and Brittany Harvey help move canoes to a launch site at Second Fowler Lake in Northumberland County. (New Brunswick Museum/Facebook)

They are joined by experts from around the world to document species of fish, insects, plants, fungi, reptiles, mammals and amphibians.

New species have been discovered each year since the first bio blitz in Jacquet River Gorge in 2009, said Donald McAlpine, the museum's curator of zoology.