Searching for life in the Kennedy Lakes Protected Natural Area
11th annual BiotaNB event under way, led by New Brunswick Museum
More than 50 researchers, students and artists have begun scouring the Kennedy Lakes Protected Natural Area, west of Renous, for the 11th annual BiotaNB.
Biota is a 20-year project focused on the province's 10 largest protected natural areas.
The two-week event is an intensive inventory of biodiversity led by the New Brunswick Museum.
The museum's natural history staff departed Saint John on Tuesday with six pickup trucks and a moving van full of field equipment.
They are joined by experts from around the world to document species of fish, insects, plants, fungi, reptiles, mammals and amphibians.
New species have been discovered each year since the first bio blitz in Jacquet River Gorge in 2009, said Donald McAlpine, the museum's curator of zoology.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.