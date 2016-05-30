Bathtub fall not likely to be fatal for a toddler, pathologist tells Fredericton trial

Two-year-old Kennedy Corrigan's fatal brain injury was caused by some form of trauma because of bleeding discovered inside her brain, according to a forensic pathologist testifying in Fredericton on Friday.

Marnie Wood testified by video call at the manslaughter trial of James Turpin, who is accused of the child's death in April 2004.

"The damage of her brain was so severe she couldn't maintain functions on her own," Wood testified from Nova Scotia.

Turpin, who has already been found guilty once for Kennedy's death and successfully appealed the verdict, was looking after the child when she suffered the fatal injury at her home in Central Blissville, south of Fredericton.

Turpin, now 41, has always claimed Kennedy fell and hit her head in the bathtub.

Wood said a fall from less than five feet could be fatal, but the chances are "less than one in a million."

"It still isn't impossible," she said. "When something is that rare, it generally means there are factors in place."

The forensic pathologist said she was contacted by RCMP in January 2014 to review Kennedy's case. She was also asked to write a 10-page report that provided an opinion on the toddler's cause of death.

'Injuries not explained by a simple fall'

She said the trauma was caused by bleeding inside the brain and injuries that prevented any kind of oxygen or blood flow. This forced the toddler to lose consciousness.

"The injuries and fatal complications are not explained by a simple fall … in the bathtub," she said.

They could also occur if Kennedy was thrown to a floor surface. Depending on the force, she also could have been struck in the head with an object.

In her report, Wood ruled out any kind of infection or genetic or metabolic disorders or diseases inside the child's brain.

She also ruled out shaken baby syndrome.

A jury found James Turpin guilty of second-degree murder following a three-week trial in 2016. After an appeal in 2019, a new trial was ordered. This time he's on trial for manslaughter. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

Wood did not perform the autopsy on Kennedy when she died at Halifax hospital in 2004, but she did review the autopsy records for her report, literature on fall injuries, and medical records that noted the toddler was a "healthy girl."

She reviewed statements from first-responders, photos of the scene and reports from other caregivers.

"All that information I considered and formulated my opinion," she said.

While studying falls from similar heights, Wood said, she also found that fatal falls from under 10 feet were rare.

Charged in 2015

Turpin wasn't charged in Kennedy's death until 2015, when he was living in Charlo. The next year, he was found guilty of second-degree murder, but three years later he successfully appealed his conviction.

The Court of Appeal found there wasn't enough evidence of murder but ordered a new trial on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The court is wrapping up its third week of Turpin's four-week manslaughter trial, which is being heard by judge alone. The defence is expected to call its witnesses next week.