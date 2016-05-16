Technical glitches delay James Turpin manslaughter trial on Friday

The manslaughter trial of James Turpin, accused in the death of two-year-old Kennedy Corrigan, got off to a slow start Friday morning.

Lawyers and court staff spent much of the morning dealing with technical issues. Because of COVID-19, almost all the Crown's witnesses have testified by video.

"This is very frustrating," said Justice Terrence Morrison, when the video cut out on one of the witnesses.

James Turpin, now 41, is on trial for manslaughter in the toddler's death 17 years ago at the home where she lived with her mother, about 30 kilometres southeast of Fredericton.

The Crown has called six witnesses so far this week, all of whom were RCMP officers. At least three of them were part of the November 2004 interrogation of Turpin. Videos from those interviews were shown to the court earlier this week.

Defence lawyer Nathan Gorham put questions to Cst. Sylvie Carriere by video call this morning.

Carriere was present in another room during the Novemeber, 2004 interrogation. She was also part of Turpin's first trial.

She was also present when James Turpin's mother, Sharon Turpin, came into the Bathurst police station, where officers were interrogating him at the time.

Carriere said Turpin's mom was aggressive and loud toward police. Gorham proceeds to read Carriere's notes, which say the woman was told she would not be able to see her son because she wasn't listening to police upon arrival.

"I don't think she would've gotten to see her son," Carriere told the court.

When asked if Turpin was told by officers that he could see his mother during the 18 hours of interrogation, Carriere said she couldn't recall.

A jury found James Turpin guilty of second-degree murder following a three-week trial in 2016. After an appeal in 2019, Turpin is now being tried in Fredericton on a manslaughter charge (CBC News)

The officer had a hard time recalling much of the details from the 2004 interrogation. And she hadn't written any notes during the actual interrogation process.

Carriere had been working as an RCMP officer for three years at that time. She said it was the first time she had ever been part of an interrogation where someone was arrested for killing a two-year-old.

"In that sense, fairly remarkable case for you with just three years experience, " Gorham said.

She agreed. Since then, Carriere said she has been involved in up to four interrogations involving the death of a baby.

Kennedy was alone with Turpin when she suffered a major brain injury. She died at the IWK Hospital in Halifax a week later after being taken off life support.

Turpin was dating Kennedy's mother, Connie Corrigan, at the time. She is expected to testify next week.

Trial under voir dire this week

The trial, which started Monday, has been under a voir dire this week. A voir dire is like a trial within a trial and is typically under a publication ban if a jury is present. But Turpin's trial is being heard by judge alone.

This is the second time Turpin has been tried for the toddler's death. He wasn't charged until 2015, when he was living in Charlo. In 2016, Turpin was found guilty of second-degree murder, but in 2019 he successfully appealed his conviction.

The Court of Appeal found there wasn't enough evidence of murder, but ordered a new trial on the lesser charge of manslaughter.