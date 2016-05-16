Kennedy Corrigan was 'very still' when she arrived at Fredericton ER, nurse testifies

As medical staff at a Fredericton hospital tried to figure out why two-year-old Kennedy Corrigan was unresponsive, the man later accused of killing her fell to his knees on the floor of the trauma room in just a T-shirt and underwear.

"It just reminded me of Risky Business with Tom Cruise," Dorothy Hall, a registered nurse who was working in the emergency department on April, 2, 2004, said Wednesday. "It was very strange."

Testifying at James Turpin's manslaughter trial, Hall said he was screaming, crying and moaning and eventually had to be ushered out of the room.

"We couldn't have him in the trauma room because he was causing too much of a commotion."

A jury found James Turpin guilty of second-degree murder following a three-week trial in 2016. After an appeal in 2019, a new trial was ordered. This time he's on trial for manslaughter. (CBC News)

Turpin, who has already been found guilty once for Kennedy's death and successfully appealed the verdict, has claimed since 2004 that the toddler died after falling and hitting her head in the bathtub.

Kennedy died April 9, 2004, after suffering a severe brain injury at her home in Central Blissville, about 30 kilometres southeast of Fredericton.

'She was unresponsive and we didn't know why'

When Kennedy Corrigan arrived unresponsive inside the emergency room at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, Hall said, she noticed the pink panties the toddler was wearing were dry.

Hall said she also noticed that the child had previously wet herself.

"I thought it was odd because the urine looked dry," she testified. "It hadn't been fresh."

Hall also noticed Kennedy's legs were twitching when she came in, which could mean the toddler was having a seizure. She asked one of the doctors in charge if she could start an IV on Kennedy so staff could give her medication if necessary.

"There wasn't a lot of action at that time," Hall said. "She was unresponsive and we didn't know why."

Once doctors decided to send Kennedy to the IWK hospital, Hall rode with Kennedy in the ambulance to the airport, where she was airlifted to Halifax.

"She didn't move or talk. There was no response," Hall said. "She was just very still."

The last time Hall was involved with Kennedy was when she called the IWK a few days later to see how Kennedy was making out.

'This isn't about you'

Marianne Carr, a retired nurse, was the second person to testify Wednesday. Carr was an administrative director at the hospital at the time. Some of the areas she was responsible for was patient care and what happened inside the emergency room.

Carr recalls Kennedy's mother, Connie Corrigan, asking to be left alone with Turpin at the hospital shortly after Kennedy arrived. Carr escorted them to a quiet room, where she could still see them from a window in the hallway.

"He had his head down between his knees. … She was yelling at him to calm down [she said], 'This isn't about you. This is about Kennedy.'"

Turpin wasn't charged with Kennedy's death until 2015, when he was living in Charlo. In 2016, he was found guilty of second-degree murder but three years later and appealed the conviction.

The Court of Appeal found there wasn't enough evidence of murder but ordered a new trial on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The trial is in its second week and is being heard by judge alone.