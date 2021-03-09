Manslaughter trial underway for man accused of toddler Kennedy Corrigan's death

With his head slumped above his knees inside a tiny interrogation room, James Turpin repeatedly told police officers he would not speak to them after the death of two-year-old Kennedy Corrigan.

"I'm not talking. I'm not talking," the Court of Queen's Bench in Fredericton heard him say in the video Tuesday.

Turpin is on trial for manslaughter in the April 2004 death of the toddler at the home where she lived with her mother in Central Blissville, about 30 kilometres southeast of Fredericton.

Two-year-old Kennedy Corrigan suffered a massive brain injury on April 2, 2004, and died a week later at the IWK Hospital in Halifax. (Court exhibit)

Turpin was dating Kennedy's mother, Connie Corrigan, at the time of the child's death.

He was left alone with Kennedy when she suffered a major brain injury. She died at the IWK Hospital in Halifax a week later after being taken off life support.

Turpin told Kennedy's mother, RCMP and medical experts that the child had slipped and fallen in the bathtub.

This is the second time Turpin has been tried for Kennedy's death. He wasn't charged until 2015, when he was living in Charlo in northern New Brunswick.

In 2016, Turpin was found guilty of second-degree murder but three years later, he successfully appealed his conviction.

The Court of Appeal found there wasn't enough evidence of murder but ordered a new trial on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Videos take up early part of trial

Tuesday marked day two of Turpin's trial, which showcased a video from November 2004 showing New Brunswick RCMP officers interrogating him.

"Are you a cold blooded murderer?" an officer asks. "You wouldn't kill a two-year-old, would you, James?"

During the video, Turpin would sigh loudly and yawn. The court could also hear him sniffling and crying.

"Was it intentional or was it accidental?" another officer asks during the interrogation. "It's a simple question and you know the answer to that."

The officer goes on to tell Turpin the problem isn't going away.

"A two-year-old is gone from this world because of a mistake and her mother is … hurting bad and she wants closure on this," the officer says. "You're not going to give Kennedy that respect?"

Turpin mumbles a few times.

"I told you, I'm not talking," he says.

The court spent hours watching the video Tuesday that show different officers asking over and over whether Turpin meant to kill Kennedy.

At one point, Turpin is lying on the ground inside the room and an officer yells at him to sit back in his chair and confess.

"You better get up and talk."

Turpin keeps his head down.

Sentenced first time to prison

A murder charge, which Turpin faced at his first trial, suggests there was intent behind the killing. A charge of manslaughter, however, suggests a killing that occurred without the intent to cause death.

Turpin was previously sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 10 years, the minimum number of years possible.

In court Tuesday, Turpin did not show any emotion as the proceedings went on. He was wearing a suit and left the courtroom wearing a baseball cap.

When asked for a comment about the retrial, Turpin shook his head to decline.

Unlike the first trial, which was before a jury, Turpin's retrial is being heard by judge alone at the Fredericton Convention Centre. Justice Terrence Morrison is presiding over the trial, which is expected to last four weeks.

More video statements will be heard Wednesday.